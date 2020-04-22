Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Five players expected to make up the top five picks of NFL Draft

Here are the players widely expected to be selected with the first five picks of the NFL Draft on Thursday: JOE BURROW, QUARTERBACK With world watching, broadcasters prepare for challenging virtual draft

In normal times, the NFL draft is a relatively straightforward affair for broadcasters to air as most of the action unfolds in a single arena packed with hopeful young players, nervous families and optimistic fans. But amid the COVID-19 crisis, this year's event will instead be a technological high-wire act for the show's producers, who will handle feeds from nearly 200 players and team officials scattered across the country because of social-distancing guidelines to help stem the pandemic. Seahawks officially re-sign G Iupati, TE Willson

The Seattle Seahawks officially re-signed guard Mike Iupati and tight end Luke Willson on Tuesday. Both signings had been previously reported -- with Willson agreeing on March 17 and Iupati agreeing last week -- but the deals had not been completed yet. Gronkowski coming out of retirement to reunite with Brady at Bucs

Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement to reunite with longtime team mate Tom Brady after the New England Patriots agreed to trade the tight end to Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers said on Tuesday. Gronkowski, who still has one year remaining on his contract with New England, was a formidable offensive weapon and one of quarterback Brady's most reliable targets at the Patriots where he was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams. Jordan says mindfulness helping him weather COVID-19 crisis

Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan is known for his rim-rattling dunks but the big man credits his on-court production and ability to stay positive during the COVID-19 crisis to an unlikely source -- meditation. The 31-year-old All Star now wants to show the world his enlightened side with his show the Mindful Life, which debuted last week on PlayersTV, a new channel on Samsung TV Plus that delves into the lives of athletes. Berlin Marathon will not go ahead in September due to pandemic

The Berlin Marathon will not go ahead as planned in September after Germany banned public gatherings of over 5,000 people until Oct. 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers have said. They did not specify if the event, at which the last seven men's world records have been set, would be postponed or cancelled altogether. McIlroy prefers vocal 'abuse' to Ryder Cup sans fans

Rory McIlroy is the latest European to weigh in on the possibility of the Ryder Cup being played in September without spectators. "A Ryder Cup without fans is not a Ryder Cup," the world's top-ranked player said during an Instagram Live with TaylorMade on Tuesday. Tokyo 2020 organising committee member contracts coronavirus

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee said on Wednesday a member of the organisation has tested positive for the new coronavirus. A man in his 30s who works at the committee's headquarters had tested positive on Tuesday and had been placed in quarantine at his home, it added. Coronavirus turns Draft Day Bash into house party

The National Football League's biggest off-season bash, planned as a Las Vegas extravaganza, will instead be an online Draft Day house party hosted by commissioner Roger Goodell from his basement on Thursday, the latest sports tradition forced to adjust to the realities of the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone who has access to Wifi or cable is invited to join the virtual fun, as broadcasters ESPN and NFL Network perform a technological high-wire act handling feeds from nearly 200 different players and team officials scattered around the United States. Lynch: 49ers talked Brady pursuit

Free agent Tom Brady was a hot topic for 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan. But within "a day or two," Lynch said it was clear to the franchise it had a good thing going with Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers acquired Garoppolo from the New England Patriots in 2018, when he was blocked from a starting job by Brady.

