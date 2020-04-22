Left Menu
PSG's Juan Bernat shares impact of coronavirus pandemic on him

As the coronavirus pandemic has put an indefinite halt to sporting events across the globe, Paris Saint-Germain's Juan Bernat said he is being affected as no football games are taking place.

22-04-2020
Paris Saint-Germain's Juan Bernat . Image Credit: ANI

As the coronavirus pandemic has put an indefinite halt to sporting events across the globe, Paris Saint-Germain's Juan Bernat said he is being affected as no football games are taking place. Before the suspension of the games, the Spanish international had returned from injury and was just starting to get back up to speed before COVID-19 disrupted the football season.

"I hurt myself at the start of January and I spent a month and a half out. I got back into playing games with the team at the start of March. Before confinement started, I wasn't yet back to my best," the club's official website quoted Bernat as saying. "There being no football affects me a bit. We don't know when we'll start up again. I'm training at home, I'm trying not to lose my match fitness and to stay in shape. It's sad what's happening at the moment and it's difficult for everybody. I hope we'll all be able to move forwards. We're going to do it I'm sure," he added.

Also, Bernat stated that being at home at day is a 'different' feeling and it is something 'you have to get used to'. "It's different, you have to get used to being at home all day. At the start of confinement, I was in my flat in Paris and I didn't have any equipment to do exercise at home so I bought a running machine," he said.

"After that, I was able to come to Spain where I have a gym at home and that means I can work better. It's important to have a routine otherwise you don't know what to do with yourself with all this time on your hands. I'm trying to do sport and to stay in shape," Bernat added. (ANI)

