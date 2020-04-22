Gundogan finding it difficult to keep himself motivated while training at home

As football season has been brought to an indefinite halt by the coronavirus pandemic, Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan is finding it difficult to keep himself motivated while training. "I have a few things to do and then I'm ready to go. To be honest, it's not so easy to motivate yourself these days every day when you are training. You know, like people who are working from home, you can maybe compare it to that," the club's official website quoted Gundogan as saying.

"For those people, it's also not the same as driving to work every day and then doing their jobs. You have to motivate yourself to do things and to do your work. Some days it's harder than others," he added. Currently, the players are abiding by the individual plans devised by Club coaches and medical professionals at their homes. Undoubtedly, training alone at home is completely different compared to taking part in structured sessions with his teammates.

Gundogan said he sometimes trains with Leroy Sane via FaceTime. "We have the same fitness coach in Germany. Some days we do our exercises via FaceTime. It's worked out well so far and we're on it and trying to be very focused," he said. (ANI)

