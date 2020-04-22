Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Work begins on 100,000 capacity stadium in Guangzhou

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 14:05 IST
Soccer-Work begins on 100,000 capacity stadium in Guangzhou

Evergrande Group has begun work on what will be the world's largest purpose-built soccer stadium, with a capacity of 100,000 seats, in the southern city of Guangzhou, the Chinese real estate company has said. Construction of the Guangzhou Evergrande Soccer Stadium, also dubbed "Lotus Flower Stadium" for its design, started on April 16 and would cost around 12 billion yuan ($1.69 billion) to complete, the group said.

It will be home to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande and surpass Barcelona's Camp Nou as the largest purpose-built soccer venue by capacity, it added. North Korea's multi-purpose Rungrado 1st of May Stadium would remain the largest sports stadium in the world with around 114,000 seats.

The lotus design was chosen as it is a traditional Chinese flower, the group said, adding that it was conceptualised by Shanghai-based designer Hasan A. Syed. The stadium would also include entertainment, commercial and dining areas and is likely to be completed by the end of 2022.

The company said it was building the venue as China did not have enough professional, purpose-built soccer stadiums and that it hoped the facility would help boost Chinese soccer. China are 76th in the FIFA world rankings.

Evergrande said it also planned to build two more stadiums of around 80,000 seats each in China, adding that designs for those facilities were currently under review. ($1 = 7.0801 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Swiss league submits plan for possible resumption of matches

The Swiss football league SFL says it has submitted a detailed plan to the government, drawn up in co-operation with health experts, for the possible resumption of training and matches in the aftermath of the coronavirus shutdown. The Swiss...

Chris Pine in negotiations to star in 'The Saint' reboot

Actor Chris Pine is in talks to feature in the reboot of 1997 action feature The Saint. The original film, which was adapted from Leslie Charteris 1920s novel series of the same name, featured actor Val Kilmer as Simon Templar aka The Saint...

Rahul Gandhi invites suggestions from public for MSME economic stimulus package

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called on the people to share ideas regarding the partys proposed MSME economic stimulus package in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown.COVID-19 has devastated our micro, small and medium businesses MSME....

INSIGHT-Tyre industry pushes back against evidence of plastic pollution

A growing body of scientific research linking tire wear to microplastic pollution, as well as increased scrutiny from lawmakers in the European Union EU, has led the 180 billion-a-year tire industry to fight back.The companies have stepped ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020