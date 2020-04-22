Australian rugby league eyes return to training

Training for Australia's National Rugby League could begin within weeks, as officials reaffirmed the game's May 28 return on Wednesday despite the country remaining under coronavirus shutdowns. NRL teams hope to begin training on May 4 as officials stood firm on restarting the league before the end of May, Australian Rugby League Commissioner Wayne Pearce said on Wednesday.

"We actually have permission from the government, we're allowed to play provided we adhere to the public health guidelines," Pearce told Nine News. All teams, including those based outside the state, would have to stay in New South Wales under the current plans and the league would carry out regular testing, Pearce said.

It is not clear how social distancing guidelines would be met. "The government authorities that we are speaking to are very supportive of what we're looking to do because we are actually looking to hold ourselves to very high standards," Pearce said.

The season was suspended on March 24 after just two rounds amid government shutdowns of all non-essential gatherings in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus. Reported plans to resume the competition include having all 16 teams, including the New Zealand Warriors, base themselves and play their games in Sydney under strict isolation restrictions.

Details remain sketchy on how the league will look when it returns, with the end date still to be confirmed, but points from the rounds already played would carry across, Pearce said. AFP PDS PDS.

