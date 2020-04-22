Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-India's Shaw says returned hungrier from doping 'mistake'

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:04 IST
Cricket-India's Shaw says returned hungrier from doping 'mistake'

The time spent away from cricket felt like a "torture" but India opener Prithvi Shaw believes he returned hungrier after serving a doping ban last year. Shaw was handed a back-dated eight-month suspension by the Indian cricket board for the doping violation after the opener said he had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance.

The 20-year-old, who smashed a century on his test debut against West Indies in 2018, returned to international cricket during the tour of New Zealand earlier this year. "It was a mistake. And the period away from cricket was a torture," the Delhi Capitals player told fans of his Indian Premier League (IPL) team in an Instagram Live chat.

"Doubts and questions arise, but I kept the faith and belief... When the ban got over, and I returned to domestic cricket, I was hungrier than before. "I picked up my bat and realised I hadn't lost my touch at all. If anything, that time off made me a more determined person."

Shaw made his one-day debut in New Zealand even though India were whitewashed in the three-match series. Like any professional cricketer, Shaw is cooling his heels at home after this year's IPL was indefinitely postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shaw stressed that patience was key in coping with the lull in the cricket world. "Mental strength is very important at this time, given that we are all restricted indoors," he said.

"A lot of us don't have patience for things in life, so now is a great time to work on it. "I've been working out a bit indoors and shadow practising to maintain my fitness levels.

"I've also been helping my father in the kitchen. I can cook eggs quite well, and I'm trying to learn a few new things."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Nations ease some virus restrictions yet public still wary

Small shops reopened on Wednesday in Berlin as a few nations began easing coronavirus restrictions to restart their economies, but trepidation expressed by some workers and customers indicated a return to normality is still a long way off. ...

J-K police chief expresses concern about Pak using COVID-19 patients as weapon against India

Jammu and Kashmir police chief on Wednesday expressed concern over reports of Pakistan planning to send in coronavirus positive persons to infect people in the Union Territory with the deadly virus. What we have heard is that till now, Paki...

'Fingers crossed it'll work': Britain's Zoom parliament begins

British lawmakers will upend 700 years of history on Wednesday when they question ministers by video link - an unprecedented and largely untested hybrid parliament arrangement forced by the coronavirus outbreak. As Britain endures its fifth...

Warner Bros to release 'Scoob!' straight to on-demand in May

Warner Bros Studio is sending its upcoming animated film Scoob straight to premium on-demand as opposed to waiting for a theatrical release once the coronavirus threat subsides. Based on Hanna-Barbera Productions Scooby-Doo franchise, the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020