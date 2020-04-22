Michael Vaughan impressed with footwork of a seven-year-old

Left Menu
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Tuesday was left speechless after witnessing the impeccable footwork of a seven-year-old.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:38 IST
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan. Image Credit: ANI

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Tuesday was left speechless after witnessing the impeccable footwork of a seven-year-old. Vaughan shared the video of a seven-year-old young girl named Pari Sharma and complimented the budding cricketer over her batting style.

In the video, the girl can be seen showing impeccable footwork as she dispatches the ball both on the offside and leg side. Vaughan shared the video on Twitter and captioned the post as: "Have a look at this video .. Pari Sharma .. 7 yrs old. Her movements are as good as it gets".

Pari Sharma can be seen playing both cover drives, off-drives, and some pull shots. Even West Indies batsman Shai Hope took note of the seven-year-old Pari and said: "When I grow up I want to be like Pari Sharma".

Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian Premier League was slated to begin from March 29, but the tournament has been postponed indefinitely. (ANI)

