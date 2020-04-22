Left Menu
Development News Edition

Klopp says Liverpool are not finished article

PTI | London | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:06 IST
Klopp says Liverpool are not finished article

Jurgen Klopp believes there is still room for improvement from Liverpool despite their incredible Premier League campaign, which is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Reds were 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City and on the verge of their first top-flight title since 1990 when football was halted last month.

But Klopp said Liverpool, who won the Champions League last year and have only lost one Premier League match all season, could get even better. "We will not change, that's the first thing, but whether we will be successful depends on what other clubs are doing as well because they have all the chance to improve things, do things better," he told Sky Sports.

"So I have no clue what the future will hold for us. But we will not change, this team is not the finished article, and we have a lot of space for improvement, and we work on that. "We have fresh blood internally coming through. We can improve with this team, which is great." Klopp does not believe football should be "forced back" after the COVID-19 shutdown but admitted it could have a positive impact on the mood of the country.

There is no end in sight to the football lockdown in England but German football authorities are set to announce plans for Bundesliga matches to restart in empty stadiums on May 9. "We are all at home, all isolated, we have no cases or stuff like this," said Klopp.

"If we come together and train in groups of two or five or six or eight, I'm not sure when that will be possible, we have to wait for the government on that. We cannot force that and will not, because we can't, there's absolutely nothing for that. "But if football can help in some departments with lifting the mood, giving something to think about and to deal with in a different way, then we have to start training at one point, but I don't know when that will be."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Spain catches rapper who became Islamic State fighter

Spanish police have captured a former British rapper who was on the run after fighting for the Islamic State IS jihadist movement in Iraq and Syria, officials and media said.Abdel Majed Abdel Bary was caught in the southern town of Almeria,...

Brent crude rises after coronavirus drags it to lowest since 1999

Brent crude oil sank below 16 a barrel to its lowest since 1999 on Wednesday, before recovering slightly on the prospect of extra pledges to cut output in addition to a pact by major producers to limit supplies.International benchmark Brent...

China dismisses US lawsuit against it on COVID-19 as ‘nothing short of absurdity’

China on Wednesday dismissed as nothing short of absurdity and violation of sovereignty the lawsuit filed by the US state of Missouri which alleges that Beijing suppressed COVID-19 information, arrested whistle-blowers and denied its contag...

10-fold rise in those employed under MGNREGA in 4 days in Rajasthan;Pilot says focus on welfare work

Priority will be given to welfare works under MGNREGA in Rajasthan, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said, as the number of workers employed under the scheme increased 10-fold in the state from 62,000 to 6.08 lakhs within fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020