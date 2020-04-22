Left Menu
Berlin Marathon can't be run as planned in September

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:20 IST
The Berlin Marathon says the race cannot be held as planned in September because of new restrictions in the city related to the coronavirus pandemic. City authorities have extended a ban on major events with more than 5,000 people until October 24. More than 62,000 people took part in the marathon last year.

Organizers say they will take time to "engage with the consequences of the authorities blocking our events, agree on further steps and then inform you." There was no mention of any plan to restrict the race to elite runners only. That was the solution used by the Tokyo Marathon on March 1. The Berlin Marathon is typically one of the fastest in the world. The current men's world record was set in Berlin by Eliud Kipchoge in 2018.

