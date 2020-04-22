Left Menu
Development News Edition

Federer raises prospect of merging men's and women's tours

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:14 IST
Federer raises prospect of merging men's and women's tours
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Roger Federer raised the prospect of merging the governing bodies that oversee the men's and women's professional tennis tours on Wednesday. The 20-time Grand Slam champion began a string of posts on Twitter by saying the shutdown of tennis because of the coronavirus outbreak has given the sport an ideal opportunity to assess its future.

"Am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men's and women's tennis to be united and come together as one?" Federer wrote, sparking an initial flurry of replies on the social media platform. The professional era in tennis started in 1968, and the ATP was founded in 1972 and has run the men's game since. The WTA was founded by Billie Jean King in 1973, uniting the women's professional game into one tour.

Federer emphasized he was "not talking about merging competition on the court" but rather the two governing bodies. In response to a reader's comment, Federer wrote: "It's too confusing for the fans when there are different ranking systems, different logos, different websites, different tournament categories." Federer said the merger "probably should have happened a long time ago." "But maybe now is really the time," he added. "These are tough times in every sport and we can come out of this with 2 weakened bodies or 1 stronger body." Fellow player Nick Kyrgios replied to Federer's idea with one word: "Yes." Former WTA chief executive Anne Worcester called for a merger of the men's and women's tours in an interview with Forbes this month.

All professional tennis has been suspended until at least mid-July because of the coronavirus outbreak, plunging the sport into financial problems because of a loss of income from things like ticket sales and media rights. The 38-year-old Federer had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in February. The Swiss great had planned to be sidelined for at least four months before the outbreak suspended sports around the world. He has tweeted videos of him practicing during the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: CRPF donates one lakh surgical face masks to AIIMS

The Central Reserve Police Force CRPF has donated one lakh 3-ply surgical face masks for the healthcare workers of AIIMS, who are working in frontline for the management of COVID-19 patients. These 3-ply surgical face masks will play a pivo...

Team Adroit, BOOM reach upper bracket at BTS: Southeast Asia

Team Adroit and BOOM Esports swept their matches on Wednesday to advance to the upper bracket of the BTS Southeast Asia playoffs. Adroit beat TNC Predator 2-0, with BOOM topping Geek Fam by the same score. The victory sent BOOM into the upp...

Whether OPEC+ formally agrees, deeper oil cuts now look inevitable

Whether or not OPEC oil producers formally agree to extra oil output curbs, rapidly filling storage capacity and plummeting demand due to the coronavirus crisis may force them to cut more.With crude consumption collapsing, the Organization ...

Harsimrat thanks Amit Shah for evacuation of Sikh pilgrims from Nanded

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for speaking to Maharashtra Chief Minister&#160;Uddhav Thackeray for the evacuation of the Sikh devotees stranded at the historic Gurdwara Hazur Sahib&#1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020