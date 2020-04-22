NWHL expands to Canada with Toronto franchise

The National Women's Hockey League awarded its first Canadian franchise to Toronto on Wednesday. The league's sixth team will begin play in the 2020-21 season.

"Launching our first team in Canada is a pivotal and proud moment for the NWHL," league commissioner Dani Rylan said in a news release. Former Harvard hockey captain Johanna Neilson Boynton leads the ownership group in Toronto. Tyler Tumminia is the chairwoman and Margaret "Digit" Murphy is the team president.

"We are driven every day to increase the opportunities available to women's hockey players of all ages, and that's what this expansion is all about," Boynton said. "There is so much potential, and Toronto is the logical next step." Mayor John Tory welcomed Toronto's newest professional sports franchise.

"Our city has a rich history with professional women's hockey and we are excited to begin this next chapter with the NWHL," Tory said. "I hope that this team achieves success and longevity in our city and that this team will serve as an inspiration for young girls to pursue careers in professional sports." The name of the team and the home venue will be announced at a later date, but the club already has signed its first five players: Kristen Barbara, Elaine Chuli, Shiann Darkangelo, Emma Greco and Taylor Woods.

Launched in 2015, the NWHL also includes the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan (NY-NJ) Riveters and Minnesota Whitecaps. The regular season is scheduled to begin in mid-November, with each team playing 20 games. The Isobel Cup Playoffs are scheduled to begin in mid-March.

