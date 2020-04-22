Colts re-sign WR Johnson to one-year deal

Colts re-sign WR Johnson to one-year dealReuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:08 IST
The Indianapolis Colts re-signed wide receiver Marcus Johnson, his agent said Wednesday. The Indianapolis Star said it was a one-year deal for the 25-year-old.
Johnson caught 17 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns in eight games with the Colts in 2019 but was not tendered an offer as a restricted free agent. Undrafted out of Texas in 2016, Johnson has 28 career receptions for 424 yards and three scores in 23 games with the Philadelphia Eagles (2017) and Colts.
--Field Level Media
