Sports News Roundup: 'Time' to merge women's and men's bodies, Federer; NWHL adds first Canadian franchise and more

'Time' to merge women's and men's bodies, says Federer

Roger Federer called on Wednesday for a merger between the men's ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the women's circuit, as tennis wades through a lengthy coronavirus shutdown with lower-level professionals in deep financial crisis. The tennis season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the hiatus will continue at least until mid-July, depriving lower-level players, who depend solely on tournament winnings, of the chance to earn a living.

NWHL adds first Canadian franchise

The United States based National Women's Hockey League (NWHL) said on Wednesday it was adding a first Canadian franchise with an expansion team in Toronto next season. Despite the passion for hockey in Canada, the country has been without a women's professional league since the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) ceased operation last May, leaving many of the world's best players nowhere to play.

Cycling's UCI signs up to U.N. Climate Action framework on Earth Day

Cycling's governing body the UCI has signed the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework as it continues its push to become one of the world's most environmentally friendly sports. More than 100 sports federations, including Formula 1, soccer and rugby, are signatories to the Framework which commits them to five principles to carbon footprints.

NFL: Punters from Down Under line up for draft chance

Australia may be better known for flooding the world's markets with minerals, wool and koala bear soft toys, but the nation's booming exports of American football punters may be set to make an impression at the NFL Draft this week. Less than three months after Australian Mitch Wishnowsky played the Super Bowl for the San Francisco 49ers, a slew of punters from Down Under will hope to hear their names called when 32 NFL teams pad their rosters with top college players.

Teams turn to virtual NFL Draft parties amid coronavirus outbreak

The NFL Draft usually brings fans together in hopes their team can land a blue-chip prospect but the coronavirus outbreak has scuppered those plans this week and fans are instead ready to party in a virtual format. The NFL Draft, typically a glitzy, red-carpeted affair that this year was supposed to be in Las Vegas, will instead have a new look and feel as it will be conducted in a virtual format, with team personnel working from their homes.

Snooker: Rescheduled World Championship set for July 31 start

The World Snooker Championship, originally scheduled for April 18 to May 4, will start on July 31 at the Crucible Theatre, the World Snooker Tour (WST) said on Wednesday. The 17-day season-ending showpiece was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought global sport to a standstill.

Athletics: From at-home marathons to virtual 5Ks, running seizes lockdown spotlight

It's not that amateur runner Forrester Safford ever planned on running an entire marathon by himself in his four-car driveway - but this month, rather like George Mallory sizing up Everest, he decided to do it simply because the opportunity was there. "It was totally on a whim, just to see if I could," said the Culpeper, Virginia resident.

British dream of path to draft but the road is long

The National Football League holds its annual draft on Thursday and while the lockdown version means it will be online rather than the planned glitzy show in Las Vegas, there will be plenty of fans outside of the United States following along. Interest in the NFL has grown significantly in Britain over the past decade. Next season the Jacksonville Jaguars will play two of their home games at London's Wembley Stadium while two other regular season games will be held at Tottenham Hotspur's stadium in North London.

Berlin Marathon will not go ahead in September due to pandemic

The Berlin Marathon will not go ahead as planned in September after Germany banned public gatherings of over 5,000 people until Oct. 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have said. They did not specify if the event, at which the last seven men's world records have been set, would be postponed or canceled altogether.

Djokovic gives rallying cry to help lower-level players

Novak Djokovic has called on the tennis world to contribute to a relief fund for players struggling financially during the coronavirus shutdown and to show lower-ranked professionals that they have not been forgotten. The men's ATP Tour, the WTA, which runs the women's circuit, along with the International Tennis Federation and organizers of the four Grand Slams, are creating a fund to help players affected by the shutdown.

