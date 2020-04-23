Colts agree to deal with TE Burton

The Indianapolis Colts and tight end Trey Burton agreed to contract terms, EnterSports Management announced Wednesday. Burton's representatives didn't divulge details of the deal.

The 28-year-old Burton was released by the Chicago Bears last week. Burton is best known for throwing the touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles on the "Philly Special" trick play that helped the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Burton spent his first four seasons (2014-17) with the Eagles, with current Colts coach Frank Reich serving as offensive coordinator for his last two campaigns. He left as a free agent to join the Bears on a four-year, $32 million contract, and he established career highs of 54 receptions, 569 yards and six touchdowns while starting all 16 games in 2018.

Burton underwent hernia surgery following the 2018 season and was limited to eight games (five starts) in 2019. He caught just 14 passes for 84 yards before sustaining a season-ending calf injury in November. He also underwent hip surgery in December. Overall, Burton has 131 receptions for 1,282 yards and 12 touchdown catches in 85 career games (26 starts) with Philadelphia and Chicago.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.