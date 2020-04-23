Left Menu
SpiceJet to fly boxer Dingko Singh for cancer treatment to Delhi

SpiceJet's air ambulance will fly Asian Games gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh from Imphal to Delhi to help him resume his treatment for liver cancer.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

SpiceJet's air ambulance will fly Asian Games gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh from Imphal to Delhi to help him resume his treatment for liver cancer. "The air ambulance service will be provided free of charge to the Padma awardee," SpiceJet said in a statement.

"The decision to fly Dingko to Delhi was taken by SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh who is also the President of the Boxing Federation of India. The air ambulance service was launched by SpiceJet through its 100 per cent subsidiary this year with the aim to offer immediate assistance in case of critical emergencies," it added. The 41-year-old boxing champion was scheduled to undergo radiation therapy a fortnight back but could not come to Delhi because of the lockdown. A SpiceJet team has contacted Singh and arrangements have been made for his travel to Delhi.

"It was really unfortunate that Dingko Singh missed his treatment session due to the ongoing lockdown. It is a matter of great privilege for SpiceJet to offer its air ambulance service to our national hero and fly him from Imphal to Delhi for his treatment," Ajay Singh said. "Dingko has won many big bouts for India and we pray that he emerges victorious in his fight against liver cancer. In these difficult times, all of us have a responsibility to assist our government and fellow citizens in every way possible," he added.

On April 21, RK Sacheti executive director of BFI confirmed that Dingko will be airlifted to Delhi after the veteran boxer sought help from the Union Sports Ministry. "BFI president Ajay Singh today spoke to Dingko Singh and assured him for giving him desired help. A special SpiceJet air ambulance will airlift Dingko Singh to Delhi on April 25," Sacheti had told ANI.

"His radiation is here, so the doctors have given the date. As a result, BFI is airlifting him," he added. Dingko, who is currently in Imphal, said the doctors had asked him to undergo radiation but it can only be done in Delhi. But due to the nationwide lockdown enforced until May 3, he was unable to travel.

The boxer said he also planned to come to Delhi via road in an ambulance but the doctors advised that it would not be good for his health. Hence, Dingko sought help from the Sports Ministry to get to Delhi. (ANI)

