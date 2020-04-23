COVID-19: Diamond League postpones June events

The Diamond League on Thursday suspended its two athletics meetings scheduled for June due to the coronavirus pandemic while Oslo's Bislett Games are to be staged as an alternative format. In recent weeks, the Diamond League has been forced to suspend a number of its early-season meetings as a result of health and logistical concerns brought about by the global coronavirus crisis. The meetings were slated to be held in Eugene on June 7 and on June 13 in Paris.

"Today, we are sad to announce the postponement of further meetings in Eugene and Paris," the Diamond League said in a statement. "The Bislett Alliance today announced plans to host an alternative athletics competition under Norwegian coronavirus regulations on June 11, the original date of this year's Oslo Diamond League meeting," it added.

As with previous suspensions, this decision was reached in close consultation with all relevant parties and based on concerns over athlete safety as well as widespread travel restrictions which make it impossible to stage the competitions as planned. The new dates for suspended Diamond League events will be announced in cooperation with the World Athletics Global Calendar Unit as soon as the extraordinary global situation makes a reliable plan possible.

The meeting organisers, the Diamond League and World Athletics remain committed to ensuring that athletes can compete in a structured season and that fans can once again enjoy athletics as soon as the global health situation allows. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

