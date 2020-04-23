Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Diamond League postpones June events

The Diamond League on Thursday suspended its two athletics meetings scheduled for June due to the coronavirus pandemic while Oslo's Bislett Games are to be staged as an alternative format.

ANI | Stockholm | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:12 IST
COVID-19: Diamond League postpones June events
Diamond League logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Diamond League on Thursday suspended its two athletics meetings scheduled for June due to the coronavirus pandemic while Oslo's Bislett Games are to be staged as an alternative format. In recent weeks, the Diamond League has been forced to suspend a number of its early-season meetings as a result of health and logistical concerns brought about by the global coronavirus crisis. The meetings were slated to be held in Eugene on June 7 and on June 13 in Paris.

"Today, we are sad to announce the postponement of further meetings in Eugene and Paris," the Diamond League said in a statement. "The Bislett Alliance today announced plans to host an alternative athletics competition under Norwegian coronavirus regulations on June 11, the original date of this year's Oslo Diamond League meeting," it added.

As with previous suspensions, this decision was reached in close consultation with all relevant parties and based on concerns over athlete safety as well as widespread travel restrictions which make it impossible to stage the competitions as planned. The new dates for suspended Diamond League events will be announced in cooperation with the World Athletics Global Calendar Unit as soon as the extraordinary global situation makes a reliable plan possible.

The meeting organisers, the Diamond League and World Athletics remain committed to ensuring that athletes can compete in a structured season and that fans can once again enjoy athletics as soon as the global health situation allows. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Ban on doorstep delivery of newspapers exceptional move: Govt

Justifying ban on door-to-door delivery of newspapers during the lockdown, the Maharashtra government on Thursday told the Bombay High Court bench here that as per experts coronavirus stays on surfaces for a long time and newspapers are pas...

White House shifts from raising alarms to reopening country

For weeks, the Trump administration played up the dangers of the coronavirus as it sought to persuade Americans to disrupt their lives and stay home. Now, as President Donald Trump aims for a swift nationwide reopening, he faces a new chall...

PETA offers Spain's Pamplona cash to ban bull-running for good

Seizing on a rare cancellation of Spains world-famous bull-running festival in Pamplona due to the coronavirus, animal rights group PETA offered 250,000 euros 269,700 on Thursday for the city to make the ban permanent.The incentive offered ...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 640pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths---------------------------------------------...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020