Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dream to play in ISL: East Bengal official

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 19:36 IST
Dream to play in ISL: East Bengal official

Amid fresh speculation that they have found new sponsors, East Bengal top-official Debarata Sarkar on Thursday said their "dream" is to play in the Indian Super League. The season has officially ended abruptly with Mohun Bagan declared winners. They have merged with reigning ISL champions ATK and all eyes are now on East Bengal to follow suit.

"It's our dream to play in the ISL. If Mohun Bagan can play in the ISL, we can also do that. We are trying our best for that and are in talks with potential investors. But we have not yet reached a stage for announcement," Sarkar told PTI. It's learnt that East Bengal are also taking the help of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but Sarkar refused to comment.

"At a time when people of the country are dying and starving (because of the COVID-19 pandemic), nobody is thinking about all this now. Let us overcome this phase, then we will talk about it. But definitely the club's target is ISL," Sarkar said. East Bengal however have started building the team for the upcoming season with signing of Iranian-origin winger Omid Singh, along with Indian trio of Mohammed Irshad, Novin Gurung and Bikramjit Singh.

Indian Arrows' duo of Ricky Shabong and Harmanpreet Singh are also on the radar. East Bengal had a patchy I-League campaign that saw them parting away with coach Alejandaro Menendez after losing the derby to eventual champions Mohun Bagan.

They finished second (23 points) with four matches left in the table when the season was called off..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan’s Hindu woman booked on for overstaying after her visa lapsed: SP

A Pakistani Hindu woman married to an Indian here has been booked on charges of overstaying in the country after the expiry of her visa, police said on Thursday. Kangra Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said the FIR against Pakistani n...

Airports ground handling industry seeks stimulus to mitigate COVID-19 impact

Struggling in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, the domestic ground handling industry has sought stimulus package, including moratorium on interest on borrowings, waivers on certain fixed costs, and deferment of statutory taxes, among o...

6 new cases in Gurgaon, Rohtak as coronavirus count rises to 270 in Haryana

Six fresh cases were reported from Gurgaon and Rohtak districts as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 270 in Haryana on Thursday. The cumulative positive cases in the state includes 24 foreigners, according to the state health departme...

EU seeks multi-trillion euro fund to recover from coronavirus

European Union leaders began their search on Thursday for a joint financial fund of up to 2 trillion euros to help recover from the coronavirus pandemic and avoid economic collapse in the blocs poorer south. With the EUs summit building und...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020