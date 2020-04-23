Left Menu
Playing behind closed doors would not be upsetting, it would be a different experience: Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, playing behind closed doors without the crowd and fans, would be a different experience.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 23:43 IST
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Image Credit: ANI

The master blaster further explained the need of the spectators in the game and equation they add to the sports. "Playing behind closed doors would not be upsetting, it would just be a different experience, that is something most of the players would not have ever experienced. To not have anyone in the stadium would be a different challenge when you hit a boundary or six or get a wicket, you need to hear the response from the crowd to get some energy," Tendulkar, who will turn 47 on Friday, told ANI.

Sporting events, including cricket, have been suspended due to the coronavirus, which is highly contagious and spreads from human to human. The cricketing bodies, thus, are planning to start the game without spectators. "I think it would be a completely new experience for the players. That is something I have never experienced," Tendulkar added.

The right-handed batsman, who has the number of accolades to his name, underlined the importance of fans and supporters in life. He thanked his fans for supporting him unconditionally throughout his career. "They are extremely important because without them god knows where I would be. You need people around you to share happiness when anything good happens to you. I have been fortunate enough to have people around me to celebrate those milestones be it personal or the team ones. I want to take this opportunity to thanks my well-wishers for supporting me and wishing well for me," Tendulkar said.

However, the veteran player will not celebrate his birthday due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country. (ANI)

