K Gonzalez signs deal to stay with Cardinals

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 01:19 IST
Kicker Zane Gonzalez signed his restricted free-agent tender with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Thursday. His decision to sign a one-year contract comes nearly one week after the deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets with other teams had passed.

Gonzalez, who turns 25 next month, was tendered at a second-round level and is expected to make $3.26 million during the 2020 season, per Spotrac. The Arizona State product made $645,000 with the Cardinals in 2019. Gonzalez was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October last season. He made 31 of 35 field-goal attempts and 34 of 35 extra-point tries in 16 games with the Cardinals in 2019.

Gonzalez has converted 55 of 69 field-goal attempts and 67 of 72 extra-point tries in three seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2017-18) and Cardinals (2018-19). --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

