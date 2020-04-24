Left Menu
Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 05:25 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Athletics: European championships cancelled due to COVID-19

The 2020 European athletics championships, due to be held in Paris at the end of August, have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, organisers said on Thursday. The championships became the latest major sporting event to be cancelled or postponed by the pandemic with others including the Olympic Games, and soccer's European Championship and Copa America, which have all been pushed back by one year. 2020 NFL Draft: No. 1 need for all 32 teams

Just hours before the start of the 2020 NFL Draft, Field Level Media's team of NFL writers and draft analysts take a final look at the most pressing need for all 32 NFL teams. ARIZONA CARDINALS McLaren's Brown says Ferrari are in denial over budget cap

McLaren boss Zak Brown has accused Ferrari of being in denial about the existential threat Formula One faces from COVID-19 as arguments heat up over how much teams should be allowed to spend. Formula One is introducing a budget cap next year, with teams agreed on $145 million but McLaren and others seeking a further drop to around $100 million with Ferrari opposed. Season should resume next March at Indian Wells, says Jabeur

The tennis season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic should only resume next March and tournaments that have already been completed this year should not be played in the 2021 season, Australian Open quarter-finalist Ons Jabeur said. Professional tennis has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus outbreak when Indian Wells became the first major tournament to be cancelled. The ATP and WTA Tours said the hiatus will continue at least until mid-July. Blue Jackets G Merzlikins signs two-year extension

Columbus Blue Jackets signed rookie goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season, the team announced Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Blue Jackets, however TSN reported that the deal has an average annual value of $4 million. GM Licht: Bucs not looking to trade TE Howard

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't plan to trade tight end O.J. Howard despite reports to the contrary in recent days, general manager Jason Licht said Thursday. "We're excited about having O.J. Howard play with Rob Gronkowski," Licht said, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. "Why wouldn't you want to have many weapons at that position? We have an excellent tight end group right now." Cyclists "suffer alone" in virtual Tour de Suisse

It is a quiet spring evening at a typical Swiss housing complex in the village of Naters and on the balcony of a second floor apartment block, professional cyclist Kilian Frankiny is competing in the Tour de Suisse. Like nearly all sporting events around the world, the annual race has been called off this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, like the Tour de Flanders earlier this month, organisers instead decided to hold a virtual race. Bucs QB Brady enters wrong house looking for coach

Tom Brady is still getting acquainted with his new surroundings after two decades with the New England Patriots. Brady entered the house of the wrong man in Florida last week when he was attempting to meet up with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. NHL players to take part in charity gaming challenge

Players from all 31 NHL teams will play NHL 20 for charity. The NHL Player Gaming Challenge will begin April 30 and take place over four weeks. Mariners' Gordon wins prestigious Hutch Award

Seattle Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon won the Hutch Award, given annually to honor a player's exemplary community service. He leads the Flash of Hope program, which is dedicated to helping families affected by domestic violence. His mother died in a domestic violence incident in 1995.

