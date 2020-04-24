NFL-Bengals select quarterback Burrow with top pick in NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday, held online in a bid to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The 23-year-old quarterback, who won the Heisman Trophy as the best collegiate football player last December before leading the Tigers to a national championship the next month, was the consensus top choice. "I would have told you you were crazy," Burrow said when asked if he would have thought a year ago that he would be taken first overall in this year's NFL draft.

"I knew I was going to have a really good season because I knew we had good players coming back, great coaches and we were going to work really hard. "But to jump up to number one overall is crazy to me. It's a dream come true."

Burrow, who left Ohio State as a graduate transfer after the 2017 season, is fresh off one of the best seasons in college football history as he led the country in passing yards (5,671), total offense (6,039 yards) and completion percentage (76.3), and set an NCAA record with 60 touchdown passes in 15 starts. The Bengals will look to Burrow to help turn around a franchise that has not made the NFL playoffs since the 2015 season and is coming off a league-worst 2-14 campaign.

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, widely considered the best overall athlete in the draft, was selected second by the Washington Redskins, and speedy cornerback Jeff Okudah, also from Ohio States, was taken third by the Detroit Lions. The highly anticipated, first-of-its kind virtual draft played out with players, general managers, coaches and commissioner Roger Goodell all participating from their homes because of physical distancing measures designed to slow the spread of the virus.

"Like millions of fans, team personnel and prospects, I join you from my home for the first virtual NFL draft," Goodell said at the start of the program, which was broadcast on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. "This is different for us and it's different for you because it has to be," he said before praising first responders and holding a moment of silence for those who have died because of the virus.

The intro also included remarks from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci, who applauded the NFL. Goodell poked fun at himself by having fans boo him, as is a tradition at the start of every draft, through screens set up in his home in Bronxville, New York.

