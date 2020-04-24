Dominic Matteo recovers from brain tumour

Former Liverpool player Dominic Matteo on Thursday revealed that he has fully recovered from a brain tumour. The footballer took to Twitter and wrote: "Yesterday I got THE phone call, the one I've been praying for... my brain scan is clear. After 6 months of fear pain rehab surgery and treatment. I'm healthy! It feels unreal! The LGI &St James hospital saved my life. They were simply incredible. Thankyou will never be enough!"

Matteo had undergone an operation on his brain in November. After a period of treatment and recovery, he has now fully recovered. The player had made his debut for Liverpool in October 1993 and went on to make 155 appearances for the club.

The club expressed delight at the news and wished all the best to Matteo and his family. "Liverpool Football Club would like to express their delight at this news and wish Dominic and his family all the very best. We look forward to welcoming Dominic back to Anfield in the future," Liverpool said in a statement. (ANI)

