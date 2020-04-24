Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Las Vegas gets second chance at hosting with 2022 NFL Draft

The city of Las Vegas will get another shot at hosting the NFL Draft in 2022, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Thursday, after the widespread lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak forced the annual affair online in a "virtual" format. "I'm pleased to announce that Las Vegas will host the 2022 NFL Draft, where we look forward to holding an even bigger and better event than we could have ever imagined this year," Goodell said in a written statement. 2020 NFL Draft: No. 1 need for all 32 teams

Just hours before the start of the 2020 NFL Draft, Field Level Media's team of NFL writers and draft analysts take a final look at the most pressing need for all 32 NFL teams. ARIZONA CARDINALS Burrow selected first in QB-rich 'virtual' NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Louisiana State University's Joe Burrow with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday, one of several quarterbacks taken early in the event, which was held online in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The 23-year-old quarterback, who won the Heisman Trophy as the best collegiate football player last December before leading the Tigers to a national championship the next month, was the consensus top choice. Redskins draft Ohio State DE Chase Young with No. 2 pick

Defensive end Chase Young was selected with the No. 2 pick in 2020 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins on Thursday night. Young, who had 16.5 sacks at Ohio State last season, watched the draft surrounded by family in Washington, D.C. Goodell: NFL preparing to 'play as planned'

Stopping short of saying the 2020 NFL season will begin on time, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday that the league will be prepared to "play as planned." Speaking with ESPN from his home before the start of the 2020 NFL Draft, Goodell was asked about the prospect of playing games without fans. He didn't directly address the question, instead saying it is simply to early to know how the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will play out in the coming months. Results from the first round of NFL Draft

The top 10 picks from the opening round of the National Football League draft on Thursday (team, player, position, school). 1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, quarterback, Louisiana State University Having earned his stripes, first pick Burrow ready to rep home state

From college cub to Tiger King, it is only fitting that first overall draft pick Joe Burrow will roar into the NFL just a 2-1/2-hour drive from his beloved Athens County, Ohio. With the 740 area code emblazoned on his shirt in a nod to his home turf, the Heisman-winning quarterback for the LSU Tigers was selected first by the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. Cyclists "suffer alone" in virtual Tour de Suisse

It is a quiet spring evening at a typical Swiss housing complex in the village of Naters and on the balcony of a second floor apartment block, professional cyclist Kilian Frankiny is competing in the Tour de Suisse. Like nearly all sporting events around the world, the annual race has been called off this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, like the Tour de Flanders earlier this month, organisers instead decided to hold a virtual race. Bucs QB Brady enters wrong house looking for coach

Tom Brady is still getting acquainted with his new surroundings after two decades with the New England Patriots. Brady entered the house of the wrong man in Florida last week when he was attempting to meet up with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Gronkowski thanks Patriots, says 'fire is back'

Tight end Rob Gronkowski posted a thank you and farewell to his former team, the New England Patriots, on Instagram on Thursday, two days after he was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "First and foremost, I want to thank the Patriots Organization for everything over the last 10 years," Gronkowski wrote. "Without Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick taking a chance on me in the 2010 draft, I wouldn't be sitting here in this position in life, THANK YOU both as well my former teammates for everything over the years.

