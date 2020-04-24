Wishes pour in as Sachin Tendulkar turns 47

The sports fraternity on Friday extended wishes to Sachin Tendulkar as the Master Blaster turned 47. Suresh Raina took to Twitter to write: "Happy birthday @sachin_rt paji! Wishing you lots of health & happiness always. I have been so fortunate to share many memorable innings with you, specially my debut 100 & when you completed your 100th century."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly tweeted: "Wish @sachin_rt a very happy birthday ..have a healthy and happy life ..." Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh termed Tendulkar a 'legend' while greeting him on the occasion.

"To the legend with an eternal sweet spot on the bat & in our hearts, here's wishing MasterBlaster @sachin_rt a very happy bday. May ur life continue to shine like ur records & may u continue to inspire billions thru ur noble deeds. Loads of love & best wishes #HappyBirthdaySachin," Yuvraj Singh tweeted. Cheteshwar Pujara said: "Wish you a great birthday @sachin_rt paaji, have a lovely year ahead and keep inspiring."

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir called Tendulkar one of the the 'biggest legend' of cricket. "Birthday greetings to one of the biggest legend of cricket @sachin_rt. Have a blast at home Paaji. Lots of love Birthday cake #HappyBirthdaySachin," Gautam Gambhir tweeted.

New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan also wished Tendulkar as he wrote: "Happy Birthday @sachin_rt hope you're had a beaut of a day legend." Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal also wished Tendulkar on the occasion.

"Birthday greetings to the legend of the game @sachin_rt sir #HappyBirthdaySachin," she wrote. Indian sprinter Hima Das tweeted: "Wishing you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt sir. Being a great cricketer, you are also an inspiration for all of us. #HappyBirthdaySachin." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

