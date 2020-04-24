Left Menu
Wishes pour in as Sachin Tendulkar turns 47

The sports fraternity on Friday extended wishes to Sachin Tendulkar as the Master Blaster turned 47.

24-04-2020
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar . Image Credit: ANI

The sports fraternity on Friday extended wishes to Sachin Tendulkar as the Master Blaster turned 47. Suresh Raina took to Twitter to write: "Happy birthday @sachin_rt paji! Wishing you lots of health & happiness always. I have been so fortunate to share many memorable innings with you, specially my debut 100 & when you completed your 100th century."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly tweeted: "Wish @sachin_rt a very happy birthday ..have a healthy and happy life ..." Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh termed Tendulkar a 'legend' while greeting him on the occasion.

"To the legend with an eternal sweet spot on the bat & in our hearts, here's wishing MasterBlaster @sachin_rt a very happy bday. May ur life continue to shine like ur records & may u continue to inspire billions thru ur noble deeds. Loads of love & best wishes #HappyBirthdaySachin," Yuvraj Singh tweeted. Cheteshwar Pujara said: "Wish you a great birthday @sachin_rt paaji, have a lovely year ahead and keep inspiring."

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir called Tendulkar one of the the 'biggest legend' of cricket. "Birthday greetings to one of the biggest legend of cricket @sachin_rt. Have a blast at home Paaji. Lots of love Birthday cake #HappyBirthdaySachin," Gautam Gambhir tweeted.

New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan also wished Tendulkar as he wrote: "Happy Birthday @sachin_rt hope you're had a beaut of a day legend." Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal also wished Tendulkar on the occasion.

"Birthday greetings to the legend of the game @sachin_rt sir #HappyBirthdaySachin," she wrote. Indian sprinter Hima Das tweeted: "Wishing you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt sir. Being a great cricketer, you are also an inspiration for all of us. #HappyBirthdaySachin." (ANI)

