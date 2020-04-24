Left Menu
COVID-19: MLS extends training moratorium through May 15

Major League Soccer (MLS) has extended the team training moratorium through May 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New York | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:14 IST
MLS logo . Image Credit: ANI

Major League Soccer (MLS) has extended the team training moratorium through May 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Major League Soccer has extended the team training moratorium through, and including, Friday, May 15. MLS training facilities remain closed to all players and staff with the exception of players requiring medical treatment or rehabilitation, under the direction of the team medical staff, that cannot be performed from the safety of their residence," the league said in a statement.

In March, MLS announced that the play would be suspended in an attempt to combat the coronavirus pandemic. "MLS will remain in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) on this continually evolving situation and provide further updates as they become available," the statement further read. (ANI)

