Absolutely priceless to start my day with mother's blessing: Sachin Tendulkar

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 47 today, started his day with the blessing of his mother and termed the experience as 'priceless'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:12 IST
Sachin Tendulkar taking blessing from mother on his birthday. (Photo/Sachin Tendulkar Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 47 today, started his day with the blessing of his mother and termed the experience as 'priceless'. The legendary batsman's mother gifted him the lord Ganesha's idol. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote: "Started my day by taking blessings from my Mother. Sharing a photo of Ganpati Bappa that she gifted me. Absolutely priceless."

Wishes have poured in for the veteran player, who has won many accolades in his illustrious career. The year 2011 completely changed the fortunes for Tendulkar as India managed to lift the World Cup after a span of 28 years.

It was also Tendulkar's last opportunity to win the coveted trophy and the side was determined to win the World Cup for the Master Blaster. Before the 2011 World Cup, Tendulkar had played five tournaments -- 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003 and 2007. The closest he came to winning the trophy was in 2003 as India made the finals under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly.

Tendulkar amassed 18,426 runs in ODIs. Moreover, he is atop the list of 'most runs' in the longest-format, accumulating 15,921 runs. He was just 16 years old when he made his debut. Sachin played sublime cricket throughout his career, which lasted for 24 years. (ANI)

