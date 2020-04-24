COVID-19: Middlesex decides to furlough players, staff

Left Menu
England's county Middlesex has decided to furlough its players and staff under the UK government's job retention scheme amid the coronavirus pandemic.

England's county Middlesex has decided to furlough its players and staff under the UK government's job retention scheme amid the coronavirus pandemic. The decision has been taken to protect the long-term well-being and stability of the club.

"We are operating in unprecedented times. We have to make difficult decisions that not only protect the future of Middlesex Cricket but the jobs of our employees," Middlesex's Chief Executive, Richard Goatley said in an official statement. The club has also announced pay-cuts across all sections of the staff.

The members who have their salary above the £27,500 per annum threshold, have also agreed to a pay cut of 17 per cent, initially until the end of May, with senior management taking a 20 per cent reduction. "For all staff to agree voluntarily to a significant salary reduction for the next two months is testament to how invested they are in Middlesex Cricket and committed to helping the club through this crisis. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone across the club for their understanding in these difficult times," Goatley said.

"It is important also to thank our loyal members for their on-going patience and support through this current cricketing hiatus. I can assure them that the Board and staff are doing all that we can to ensure that Middlesex Cricket has a long and healthy future," he added. All sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, England's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka was also postponed due to COVID-19. (ANI)

