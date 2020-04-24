Abu Dhabi likely to offer ECB use of its facilities for extending domestic season

Left Menu
Abu Dhabi Cricket (ADC) is likely to contact the England Cricket Board (ECB) for offering its services for use between October and January.

24-04-2020
Abu Dhabi Cricket (ADC) is likely to contact the England Cricket Board (ECB) for offering its services for use between October and January. If this indeed happens and the ECB agrees to use the facilities, then Abu Dhabi is likely to emerge as a potential venue for salvaging some cricket in the English season, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The offer may very well extend to both county and international cricket. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, which has lately become the home of Pakistan's international matches, has also hosted the IPL and PSL in the past.

But just the offering of the stadium does not gurantee cricket action in the UAE as for a start, England's team did not leave Sri Lanka due to fears of catching the virus there. There is also no guarantee that the players would be granted permission to travel by the UK government.

All sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, but UAE has somehow managed to avoid the worst. UAE has imposed night-time curfews as a disinfection programme is carried out then.

There is hope in the region that people will start going to work by the next week. It was announced on Thursday that malls and shops would re-open within guidelines, ahead of Ramadan which starts on Friday. (ANI)

