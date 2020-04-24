Olympic medallist Mathias Boe announces retirement from international badminton

Denmark's ace doubles exponent Mathias Boe, a silver medallist at the 2012 London Olympics and 2013 World Championships, called time on his illustrious career. In his career spanning two decades, the 39-year-old Danish shuttler has partnered the likes of Michael Jensen, Thomas Hovgaard and Michael Lamp, before striking up a successful long-term combination with Carsten Mogensen.

"Throughout my career, I have demanded of myself that I would do everything I could to become the best badminton player I could. But I have not been able to do that lately. That is why it is time to stop," Mathias was quoted as saying by THE Badminton World Federation (BWF). "After announcing in February that the Thomas Cup or Olympics would be my last tournament, I thought it might give me the motivation to give me a 100 per cent over the last few months, but unfortunately, it has had the opposite effect. "I have noticed that I have not been there completely, neither for training nor for matches. I have not had my thoughts in the right place. Mentally, I am simply too exhausted." The oldest active player at the elite level, Mathias, who made his international debut in 1998, along with Mogensen had reached the final of their first tournament together – the US Open 2004. The duo went on to win numerous honours, including silver medal at the London Olympics 2012 and World Championships 2013.

Mathias was also part of the team that won the Thomas Cup in 2016. They were frequently on the podium at the Superseries events and also won the coveted All England (2011, 2015) twice apart from three straight World Superseries Finals (2010, 2011, 2012) titles. The partnership split in March 2019, after which Mathias combined with Mads-Conrad Petersen.

He said the current coronavirus-forced lockdown had nothing to do with his decision. "I made my decision before the All England. So thankfully, my career does not end because of the virus. I am relieved because it would have been a strange way to end my career. "I told my coach Jakob Høi and my partner Mads Conrad about my decision immediately after the All England. I think they were a little surprised, but I also think they both understood my decision.

"It is a strange feeling to have stopped. I sometimes think back on some of the great moments and miss them. But I also did that while I was still active, so there is not much difference. Most of all, I am relieved it's over." PTI ATK KHS KHS.