Patriots C Andrews cleared to return

New England Patriots center David Andrews said he's ready to play in 2020 after missing last season with blood clots. Andrews discussed his future in an Instagram post on Thursday night.

"I know 2020 has affected everyone in ways we couldn't have imagined prior," the 27-year-old wrote. "But with the draft over the next few days a lot of dreams are gonna be realized for a lot of players entering the league. During this time there has been a lot of time for reflection on the past, present and future. "As to the future I'm excited that I'll have the opportunity to play the game I love again. When and whatever the NFL season looks like I'm just thankful that I'll be able to get back to competing with my teammates and coaches. Go pats."

The Patriots signed Andrews, an undrafted free agent from Georgia, in 2015. In four seasons, he played in 60 games (57 starts). He was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs before the start of the 2019 season.