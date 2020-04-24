Left Menu
Development News Edition

"You'll get caught", Coe warns cheats during coronavirus pandemic

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:24 IST
"You'll get caught", Coe warns cheats during coronavirus pandemic

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has warned any athletes tempted to use doping substances during the coronavirus pandemic, when drugs testing is proving more difficult, that they "will get caught". "Clearly, because of lockdown, curfews and international travel restrictions, (drugs) testing has been more difficult," Coe, 63, told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

"But nobody should run away with the idea that there is no testing taking place at all. It is. "I want to send a very clear message to the athletes: do not sit there thinking that this is a test-free zone. It isn't.

"If you choose to step outside the integrity of our sport, you will get caught." The 2020 athletics calender has been decimated by the coronavirus with the Tokyo Olympics, the season's highlight, postponed until 2021. On Thursday, the European athletics championships, scheduled to be held in Paris this August, was cancelled.

So far eight major athletics meets have been cancelled or postponed this season with no revised dates yet announced. Coe said the global pandemic will have financial consequences for athletes and hopes competitions can still take place in 2020.

"It's not just about not having competitions - (athletes) have their own personal contracts and sponsorships," said the former middle-distance runner. "There are broadcast issues as well - if there are no competitions, there's no prize money, so the first objective is to try and get competitions" going again.

"I am genuinely hoping that we can get athletes back into training later this year. "Many (athletes) have maintained good conditioning, training in their houses, on balconies, in hotel corridors, in streets.

"Of course, not being able to run outside your front door is a big challenge. "We want to get them back into competition as quickly as we can, but as safely as we can do it."

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Banned Vienna protest against lockdown draws 200

A crowd of around 200 defied a police ban to gather in central Vienna on Friday for a protest against Austrias coronavirus lockdown. The restrictions have been in place for more than a month and helped flatten the curve of infections. The g...

Prominent Saudi rights activist dies in prison - sources

Prominent Saudi Arabian rights activist Abdullah al-Hamid, imprisoned since 2013, died on Thursday, activists and a source close to him told Reuters.Hamid, 69, died in the King Saud Medical City in Riyadh, having suffered a stroke on Apr. 9...

TN CM puts Chennai, other urban areas under full shutdown mode

Tightening restrictions further in select urban areas to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday announced a complete shutdown beginning Sunday in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai for four days,...

Twitter allows Trump disinfectant videos, says they do not violate COVID-19 policy

Twitter Inc said on Friday that video clips of U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting scientists investigate inserting light or disinfectant into coronavirus patients did not violate its COVID-19 misinformation policy.A Twitter spokeswoman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020