2020 NFL Draft: Best available entering Day 2

Running backs went untouched during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but the position figures to be a popular one when the draft resumes on Friday night. The top 20 available prospects entering Round 2, per Field Level Media's pre-draft rankings.

Player, Position, School, (Pre-draft ranking) --D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia (18): Instinctive, physical runner with burst and bounce, as well as soft, reliable hands. Next in long line of star Georgia RBs.

--Laviska Shenault, Jr., WR, Colorado (19): Physical mismatch whose size, speed, power and experience playing multiple positions make him one of draft's wildcards. --Grant Delpit, S, LSU (21): Reigning Thorpe Award winner has all the traits scouts want at safety, including smarts, grit and leadership.

--Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin (22): Only 2nd RB to ever eclipse 2,000 rushing yards twice (Iowa State's Troy Davis). Stunned with 4.39 in 40 at Combine. --A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa (23): Combine proved he's a better football player than athlete. Terrorized Big Ten with combined 22 sacks, 8 FF in 2018-19.

--Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama (26): Long-armed, highly athletic press corner carries on the Alabama tradition of top-rated DBs. Brother of Bills WR. --Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn (27): Native Nigerian didn't begin playing football until high school. Prototypically built with elite athleticism screams upside.

--Ashtyn Davis, S California (30): Nationally underrated former walk-on whose instincts, physicality and grit bely his All-American track background. --Jacob Eason, QB Washington (31): Rocket-armed, pocket-passer whose rare traits (and sporadic accuracy) have earned Joe Flacco, Josh Allen comparisons.

--Matt Hennessy, C, Temple (32): Light-footed interior lineman with elite quickness and agility to project as an immediate starter for zone-blocking team. --Ezra Cleveland, OG, Boise State (33): Early entry but three-yr starting LT wowed with athleticism at Combine. Below-average arms (33 3/8) could push him inside.

--Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama (34): Much more of the long-armed, powerful run-stuffer than his 8.5 sacks in 2017 suggest. Only 2 combined sacks since. --J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State (36): Sherman tank of a RB with terrific burst, bounce and leg drive. Eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards all three years at OSU.

--Josh Jones, OT, Houston (37): 4-year starting LT with size, power to play either side. Still a work in progress fundamentally after 5 OL coaches at HOU. --Zack Baun, OLB, Wisconsin (39): Former HS QB terrorized them in breakout 2019 season, jumping from 2.5 sacks to 12.5. Agile, explosive and ascending.

--Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU (40): Penetrating three-technique DT with impressive burst and latral agility to split gaps. Missed 2018 w/ torn Achilles. --Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State (41): Quick-twitch, long-armed edge rusher with inspirational backstory. Needs to get stronger but offers exciting upside.

--Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri (42): Texas-transfer. Strong, active hands to grip, slip blockers, 'rassle ballcarriers to ground. Better reacting than disrupting. --Lucas Niang, OT, TCU (43): Long-armed & athletic RT who entered 2019 among top-rated seniors, overall. Just 7 games in 2019 due to hip surgery.

--Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah (44): Supremely confident cover corner with sticky hands, loose hips and sweet feet. 21 PBUs, 6 INTs, 2 TDs in 2018-19. --Field Level Media