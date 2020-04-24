Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nothing hurts more than seeing people struggle for food, says Kohli

As the whole world is battling the coronavirus pandemic, India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday said that it is painful to witness daily-wage labourers struggling for food.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:06 IST
Nothing hurts more than seeing people struggle for food, says Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli (file image). Image Credit: ANI

As the whole world is battling the coronavirus pandemic, India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday said that it is painful to witness daily-wage labourers struggling for food. Kohli and former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers were doing an Instagram Live session and it was then that the duo talked about how people across the world are struggling for food.

"Nothing hurts you more than seeing people struggle for food, we must all help them, I and Anushka are helping a lot, these are the things you can do as human beings, you need to understand the situation of others and help accordingly," Kohli told de Villiers during the Instagram Live chat. On the other hand, de Villiers said that the coronavirus pandemic has made him realise about the hunger that exists throughout the world.

"I have become aware of the hunger that exists throughout the world, I have realised this because of the current pandemic we are going through, I cannot think of something more painful than not being able to feed your family," de Villiers said. During the chat, de Villiers revealed that he would be auctioning his and Kohli's kits from the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Lions for raising funds to aid the battle against the coronavirus.

Both players have decided to auction their RCB kits from the 2016 Green Day match against Gujarat Lions. Talking about this initiative, de Villiers told Kohli: "In 2016 IPL match against Gujarat Lions, we both scored centuries, it was a good partnership, it was an enjoyable one, I got 120 odd and you got your hundred towards the end, it was the Green game, we did our bit for creating awareness about the environment".

"The plan now is to get our kits to go for an online auction, the green kits would go for auction, people can go and bid and all the proceeds will go the COVID-19 fund and it is a cause which will provide food to the maximum number of people," he added. As per CNN, COVID-19 has infected more than 2.7 million people and has killed at least 191,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Trump urged to suspend H1B and other foreign workers visa

A US lawmaker has urged President Donald Trump to suspend the foreign workers programme, including H-1B, as more than 26 million Americans have lost their job because of the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to Trump, Congressman Paul Gosar...

Coronavirus cases cross 2,500 in Delhi; Kejriwal says plasma therapy yielding encouraging results

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 2,500 mark on Friday, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that plasma therapy conducted on four COVID-19 patients has yielded very encouraging initial results, giving a ray ...

Up to one in 10 residents of Moscow may have had coronavirus infections - laboratory

Tests in the wider Moscow region to see if people are carrying coronavirus antibodies suggest that as many as one in 10 residents may have been infected, a government project said on Friday.The results, disclosed to Reuters by Moscows Inter...

Fight over next coronavirus aid bill kicks into high gear in U.S. Congress

After passing 3 trillion of coronavirus relief in a rare run of bipartisanship, Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Congress girded for a new battle over federal assistance to states and local governments grappling with the deadly outbrea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020