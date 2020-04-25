ESPN2 to air multiple Madden events

Left Menu
Updated: 25-04-2020
The Madden NFL 20 Championship Series will be broadcast on ESPN2 and available on the ESPN app. The action on ESPN2 will kick off Sunday with five hours of Madden play, starting at noon ET with the Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament Championship and ending with the Last Chance Qualifier from 2 to 5 p.m.

The prize in the celebrity tournament will be a donation in the winner's name to the charity Feeding America to support coronavirus relief. The $200,000 Madden NFL 20 Bowl runs May 6-16. The early rounds will be streamed on the ESPN app and will be available on Twitch and YouTube. The semifinals and finals will be broadcast live on ESPN on May 16, as well as on Twitch and YouTube.

The Madden Bowl is the final event in the Madden NFL 20 Championship Series. "At a time where live sports are paused, esports has stepped up as an incredible source of entertainment, inspiration, and joy for fans across the world," said Todd Sitrin, senior vice president and GM of the EA Competitive Gaming Division. "Through this exciting programming with ESPN, we can invite the broader sports community to be a part of the unique and authentic Madden esports competition, keeping gamers and traditional sports fans alike connected, while staying safe at home."

