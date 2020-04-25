Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 04:31 IST
Texans sign LT Tunsil to three-year deal

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil signed a three-year, $66 million contract extension, making him the NFL's highest-paid offensive lineman. The Texans announced Tunsil signed a three-year contract, and multiple outlets reported the value of the deal, which was not confirmed by the team.

The deal includes at least $57 million in in guaranteed money, according to the Houston Chronicle and NFL.com, while ESPN put the guaranteed figure at $50 million. The average of $22 million per year beats the $18 million of Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, who signed a four-year, $72 million deal in 2019.

The Texans acquired Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick from the Dolphins last summer in exchange for first-round draft picks in 2020 and '21, as well as a 2021 second-round pick, tackle Julien Davenport and special-teams player Johnson Bademosi. Tunsil, 25, played in 14 games last season and was selected to his first Pro Bowl. With Tunsil, the Texans surrendered 49 sacks, down from a league-worst 62 the previous season.

Also Friday, the Texans signed veteran free agent safety Michael Thomas to a one-year contract, his agent tweeted. The financial terms were not announced.

An undrafted free agent from Stanford, Thomas joined the Dolphins in 2013 and spent five seasons in Miami. He joined the New York Giants in March 2018 on a two-year, $4 million deal. It will be a return to his hometown for Thomas, who played football at Nimitz High School in Houston.

Thomas, 30, has played in 88 career games (33 starts) and has three interceptions, two sacks and 297 tackles. He has made his mark on special teams, getting selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018. --Field Level Media

