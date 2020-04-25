NFL Draft Day 2: WRs galore, Eagles grab QB Hurts

Teams continued to dip into the 2020 NFL Draft's deep receiver class on Friday, with the Cincinnati Bengals kicking off the run at the top of Round 2 by grabbing Clemson wideout Tee Higgins. After six wideouts went in Round 1, Round 2 began with two in a row, as the Indianapolis Colts grabbed USC's Michael Pittman Jr. at 34th overall. The total of eight receivers in the first 34 picks set a record for the common draft era.

Higgins will catch passes from LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the first overall pick on Thursday night and the quarterback of the team that beat Higgins' team in the CFP National Championship game in January. The Indianapolis Colts then took Pittman, the son of the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back at No. 34. They acquired the pick from Washington during last year's draft, when the Redskins traded up for Montez Sweat.

A third straight skill position player went 35th, with the Detroit Lions grabbing Georgia running back D'Andre Swift. He was the second running back taken in the draft, after LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire went to Kansas City with the last pick of Round 1. Then came back-to-back safeties. After none went in Round 1, the New York Giants took Alabama's Xavier McKinney, and the New England Patriots -- making their first pick of the draft -- grabbed Lenoir-Rhyne's Kyle Dugger.

The Carolina Panthers opted for a pass rusher, taking Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos. That began a mini run in the trenches. After the Miami Dolphins took Louisiana offensive lineman Robert Hunt, the Houston Texans tabbed TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock at 40th overall. Houston had acquired that pick from Arizona in the trade of DeAndre Hopkins.

The Indianapolis Colts made the first pick of the second round, sending the Cleveland Browns a fifth-round pick to move up three spots and select Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor. The skill-position talent kept rolling from there, with the Jaguars taking Colorado wideout Laviska Shenault at 42, and the Chicago Bears grabbing the first tight end, Notre Dame's Cole Kmet at 43. That pick was the final one involved in the Khalil Mack trade with the Raiders.

Another pair of safeties went back-to-back next -- LSU's Grant Delpit to Cleveland and Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. to Tampa Bay -- before the Broncos doubled up on receivers with Penn State wideout K.J. Hamler. Denver took Alabama wideout Jerry Jeudy on Thursday. Then came two more defensive ends. Atlanta took Auburn's Marlon Davidson, and Seattle traded up with the New York Jets for Tennessee's Darrell Taylor.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made their first pick of the draft with the 11th wideout in the top 49 picks -- Notre Dame's Chase Claypool. The first cornerbacks of Round 2 came off the board back-to-back at Nos. 50 and 51, with Chicago taking Utah's Jaylon Johnson and Dallas going with Alabama's Trevon Diggs.

Then the Los Angeles Rams added a replacement for Todd Gurley, taking Florida State running back Cam Akers. At 53 came one of the biggest surprises of the draft so far, as the Philadelphia Eagles took Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts. Eagles starter Carson Wentz has battled knee, back and head injuries over the last three seasons, failing to finish any of the three in the postseason.

The Buffalo Bills became the last team to take a player at No. 54, grabbing Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa. Round 2:

33. Cincinnati Bengals: Clemson WR Tee Higgins 34. Indianapolis Colts: USC WR Michael Pittman

35. Detroit Lions: Georgia RB D'Andre Swift 36. New York Giants: Alabama S Xavier McKinney

37. New England Patriots (from L.A. Chargers): Lenoir-Rhyne S Kyle Dugger 38. Carolina Panthers: Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos

39. Miami Dolphins: Louisiana OL Robert Hunt 40. Houston Texans (from Arizona): TCU DT Ross Blacklock

41. Indianapolis Colts (from Cleveland): Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor 42. Jacksonville Jaguars: Colorado WR Laviska Shenault

43. Chicago Bears (from Las Vegas): Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet 44. Cleveland Browns (from Indianapolis): LSU S Grant Delpit

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Minnesota S Antoine Winfield Jr. 46. Denver Broncos: Penn State WR K.J. Hamler

47. Atlanta Falcons: Auburn DL Marlon Davidson 48. Seattle Seahawks (from N.Y. Jets): Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool 50. Chicago Bears: Utah CB Jaylon Johnson

51. Dallas Cowboys: Alabama CB Trevon Diggs 52. Los Angeles Rams: Florida State RB Cam Akers

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Alabama QB Jalen Hurts 54. Buffalo Bills: Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa

--Field Level Media