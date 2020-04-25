Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will go out for dinner with family, first thing after lockdown lifts, says Wasim Jaffer

With everyone continuing to follow self-isolation and social distancing to combat coronavirus pandemic, former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer has revealed that the first thing he would do after the nationwide lockdown is lifted is to take his family out for dinner.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 08:48 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 08:48 IST
Will go out for dinner with family, first thing after lockdown lifts, says Wasim Jaffer
Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer. Image Credit: ANI

With everyone continuing to follow self-isolation and social distancing to combat coronavirus pandemic, former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer has revealed that the first thing he would do after the nationwide lockdown is lifted is to take his family out for dinner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country on March 24. This lockdown was earlier scheduled to end on April 14 and has been extended till May 3.

Among other to do things on Jaffer's list includes practice batting in the nets for an hour and going to the gym. "As far as I'm concerned, after the lockdown is lifted, I would first like to take my family out for dinner. And then bat in the nets for an hour and go to the gym," Jaffer tweeted.

[{0a248656-d0d5-40ea-9ec7-5f593ce46a31:intradmin/tweetwasi.PNG}] On March 7, the 42-year-old veteran batsman announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, putting a hold on his two-decade-long cricketing career.

In 31 Tests, he scored 1944 runs at an average of 34.11 with 11 fifties and five centuries. He is one of the few Indian batsmen who has a double hundred in the West Indies. He made 212 against the hosts in St Lucia. He played 260 first-class matches and accumulated 19410 runs with the highest score of 314. He has 91 ton and 57 half-centuries to his name. He is the first player to play in 150 Ranji Trophy matches.

He also became the first batsman to score 12,000 runs in Ranji Trophy, a major domestic tournament in India. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Baseball in full swing in Taiwan, even in empty stadiums

When Wang Wei-Chen had a base hit for the Chinatrust Brothers, no one booed or cheered from the stands at the suburban Taipei ballpark. No one hurled insults at the umpires. And no one yelled the Chinese-language line of encouragement add o...

Ligue 1 players to undergo 'full medical checkups' from May 11

Footballers in Frances top flight will return to their clubs the week starting May 11 to undergo full medical checkups with a view to restarting Ligue 1 in June pending government clearance, the French league LFP has said. The LFP board met...

Baseball in full swing in Taiwan, even in empty stadiums

When Wang Wei-Chen had a base hit for the Chinatrust Brothers, no one booed or cheered from the stands at the suburban Taipei ballpark. No one hurled insults at the umpires. And no one yelled the Chinese-language line of encouragement add o...

FCC may halt U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecom firms

The Federal Communications Commission FCC on Friday said it may shut down the U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecommunications companies, citing national security risks. The FCC issued so-called show-cause orders to Chin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020