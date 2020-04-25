2020 Odlum Brown VanOpen tennis tournament postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

The organisers of the Odlum Brown VanOpen on Friday postponed the tournament to 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc all over the world. The 18th edition of the showpiece event was slated to be held from August 16 to August 23, 2020, at the Hollyburn Country Club in West Vancouver.

"Along with Tennis Canada, ATP Challenger Tour and ITF World Tennis Tour, we are united in protecting the health of our fans, players, officials, volunteers, ball crew, partners, and Hollyburn Country Club members and staff," said Tournament Director Rik de Voest in an official statement. Star players like Andy Murray, Maria Sharapova, Eugenie Bouchard, and Bianca Andreescu have competed in the tournament in the past.

The organisers said that they are looking forward to returning in 2021 with another successful event. "This pandemic transcends tennis and at this time, we all need to work together and take care of each other. The support for our tournament from everyone involved is outstanding. We look forward to building on our previous successes to return even stronger in 2021 and present the best edition of the Odlum Brown VanOpen ever," said de Voest.

Earlier, the Laver Cup and Rogers Cup were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also, Wimbledon 2020 was cancelled for the first time since World War II. (ANI)