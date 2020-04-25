Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 Odlum Brown VanOpen tennis tournament postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

The organisers of the Odlum Brown VanOpen on Friday postponed the tournament to 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc all over the world.

ANI | West Vancouver | Updated: 25-04-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 10:05 IST
2020 Odlum Brown VanOpen tennis tournament postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The organisers of the Odlum Brown VanOpen on Friday postponed the tournament to 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc all over the world. The 18th edition of the showpiece event was slated to be held from August 16 to August 23, 2020, at the Hollyburn Country Club in West Vancouver.

"Along with Tennis Canada, ATP Challenger Tour and ITF World Tennis Tour, we are united in protecting the health of our fans, players, officials, volunteers, ball crew, partners, and Hollyburn Country Club members and staff," said Tournament Director Rik de Voest in an official statement. Star players like Andy Murray, Maria Sharapova, Eugenie Bouchard, and Bianca Andreescu have competed in the tournament in the past.

The organisers said that they are looking forward to returning in 2021 with another successful event. "This pandemic transcends tennis and at this time, we all need to work together and take care of each other. The support for our tournament from everyone involved is outstanding. We look forward to building on our previous successes to return even stronger in 2021 and present the best edition of the Odlum Brown VanOpen ever," said de Voest.

Earlier, the Laver Cup and Rogers Cup were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also, Wimbledon 2020 was cancelled for the first time since World War II. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coutinho goes under the knife for ankle injury

Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho has undergone surgery to remove loose fragments from his right ankle and will be sidelined for at least two weeks, the club said. The Brazil international is on a season-long loan from Barcelona an...

Sawant talks to disembarked Goan crew members of cruise ship

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant spoke to the Goan crew members of a cruise ship, who recently disembarked in Mumbai after being stuck on board for days due to the coronavirus lockdown. Around 145 Indian crew members, including those from G...

Indians, ethnic minority medics in UK at high risk from COVID-19: Survey

Medical and healthcare professionals from Indian and the minority ethnic backgrounds fall into a higher risk category of contracting the deadly coronavirus in the UK, a first-of-its-kind survey among medics in the country has concluded. The...

Baseball in full swing in Taiwan, even in empty stadiums

When Wang Wei-Chen had a base hit for the Chinatrust Brothers, no one booed or cheered from the stands at the suburban Taipei ballpark. No one hurled insults at the umpires. And no one yelled the Chinese-language line of encouragement add o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020