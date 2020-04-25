2020 NFL Draft: Best available entering Day 3

Four quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but 74 picks went by on Friday night with only Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts (No. 53 overall to Philadelphia) joining the group. The top 10 prospects available entering Day 3 of the NFL draft, per Field Level Media's pre-draft ratings.

Player, Position, School (Pre-draft rating): --Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn (27): Native Nigerian didn't begin playing football until high school. Prototypically-built with elite athleticism screams upside.

--Jacob Eason, QB, Washington (31): Rocket-armed, pocket-passer whose rare traits (and sporadic accuracy) have earned Joe Flacco, Josh Allen comparisons. --Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan (53): On surface, broad-shouldered, ultra-consistent Bredeson is as sure as it gets, but his short (31 1/8") arms are concerning.

--Leki Fotu, DT, Utah (61): Throwback block-eating run-stuffer with the size and strength to overwhelm blockers at the point of attack. --Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah (63): Morris Trophy winner as Pac-12's top DL is a walking toolbox of pass rush moves. Just average size and test #s though.

--Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin (64): Typical Badger blocker, winning with power, smarts & underrated mobility. Prior to shoulder, hip surgeries are a concern. --Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia (66): Uses height, long arms & football IQ to overcome average speed. FBS-leading 21 PBUs in 2018. Coming off ankle surgery.

--K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State (77): More impressive on tape and at Sr Bowl than Indy, which didn't show his suddenness as a route-runner, sticky hands. --A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State (78): Not as tall or fast as his namesake but uses his angular frame and good hand-eye coordination to effectively strap WRs.

--Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA (80): Twitched-up playmaker (8 career INTs, 3 TDs) with a gambler's mentality. Short (29 1/2") arms likely him push to nickel.