Sports-On this day... April 26

ON THIS DAY -- APRIL 26 April 26, 1992

SOCCER - Leeds United's David Batty, Lee Chapman and Eric Cantona celebrate winning the league title following a 3-2 victory at Sheffield United in the penultimate game of the season. Chapman was the club's top scorer with 16 league goals while Cantona, who arrived in January that year, scored three. Cantona would leave Leeds the following season to join Manchester United.

The 1991-92 season was the last league championship before the newly formed Premier League became England's top-flight competition. April 26, 1995

SOCCER - Vinnie Jones of Wales jokes during a European Championships qualifying match against Germany in Duesseldorf, which ended 1-1 after Germany's Heiko Herrlich cancelled out Dean Saunders' early strike. Germany topped their group but Wales failed to qualify. Wales did not qualify for the Euros until 2016, at the 14th time of asking.

Jones played for Wales nine times between 1994 and 1997 before switching to a career in acting. He has acted in over 70 movies since making his film debut in the Guy Ritchie-directed 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels'. April 26, 2011

SOCCER - An octopus named Iker predicts the winner of the Champions League semi-final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona to be played on May 3, choosing a sardine from a glass cylinder with Real's badge. Using animals to predict results in football matches became a craze when an octopus named Paul correctly predicted Germany's results at Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup. Paul also correctly predicted that Spain would be crowned world champions in 2010.

Iker, however, backed the wrong horse, as Barcelona, who led 2-0 from the first leg, drew 1-1 with Real to qualify for the final, where they beat Manchester United. April 26, 2011

COMMONWEALTH GAMES - Suresh Kalmadi, former chief organiser of the Delhi Commonwealth Games, arrives at a court in New Delhi after he was arrested as part of a crackdown on corruption. The 2010 Games were nearly cancelled after falling behind schedule, prompting the Indian government to step in to complete work on various infrastructure. Kalmadi was booed during the opening ceremony.

India's Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Kalmadi, who had also been suspended from the then-ruling Congress party, and charged him with cheating in tenders for timing equipment worth millions of dollars. April 26, 2012

NBA - Toronto Raptors' Amir Johnson acknowledges the crowd after his team's final home game, a 98-67 win over the New Jersey Nets. The 2011-12 campaign was curtailed after the NBA announced it would lock out players when their collective bargaining agreement expired on July 1, 2011. The lockout lasted 161 days and the regular season was reduced to 66 games instead of 82.

The Raptors ended the season with a 23–43 win-loss record to finish 11th in the Eastern Conference, missing the playoffs as a result. April 26, 2013

NFL - Eric Fisher from Central Michigan University stands with National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs as the first overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. The six foot seven inch offensive tackle signed a five-year contract worth nearly $22.2 million and his rise in the team eventually saw him become the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL in 2016, on a contract worth $63 million.

The Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV in 2019 with a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers for their first championship in 50 years. April 26, 2015

TENNIS - Kei Nishikori of Japan holds up the trophy after beating Pablo Andujar of Spain to win the Barcelona Open. Nishikori was top seed at the claycourt tournament and beat Andujar in straight sets for his second consecutive title.

Nishikori, who reached his career-high ATP ranking of four in 2015, also made the final the following year, but lost to Rafa Nadal. April 26, 2016

SOCCER - Relatives react with a mix of cheers and tears amid the strains of Liverpool's anthem "You'll never walk alone" outside a court in Warrington after a jury delivered its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster. After two years of hearings, the jury concluded the police were responsible for the deaths of 96 Liverpool fans in the 1989 Hillsborough stadium crush during an FA Cup semi-final -- Britain's worst sporting disaster.

The families, who said police had blamed the tragedy on supporters after failing to control the crowd surging into the stadium, had campaigned for almost three decades to get "Justice for the 96". April 26, 2018

SOCCER - Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette tries to get past Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin during the first leg of the Europa League semi-final at the Emirates Stadium in London, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Lacazette opened the scoring before Antoine Griezmann equalised late in the game, but Atletico won the second leg 1-0 to qualify for the final, where they beat Marseille.

The 2017-18 season was manager Arsene Wenger's final campaign with Arsenal and winning the Europa League would have guaranteed Champions League qualification. Arsenal missed out after finishing sixth in the Premier League that year. April 26, 2019

FORMULA ONE - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has his car tended to by mechanics during the practice session at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The street circuit in Baku made for great entertainment but Leclerc's practice run loosened a drain cover between the second and third turns, which led to George Russell's Williams sustaining damage.

To make matters worse, a crane on the truck carrying the damaged Williams back to the pits struck a bridge over the track and leaked hydraulic fluid on to the car, forcing the race director to cancel the rest of the session. (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)