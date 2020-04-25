Left Menu
Football is evolving in a big way in India, says SAI DG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 18:39 IST
Sports Authority of India's director general Sandip Pradhan on Saturday lauded All India Football Federation for conducting online refresher course for coaches and said the sport is evolving in a big way in the country. The ongoing 13-day course started on April 20.

"It has always been SAI's effort to upgrade the knowledge base of coaches because every sport is evolving, and unless coaches are abreast with these changes they cannot impart the best training to athletes," the SAI DG said. "I am very happy with the efforts put by AIFF to make the online session for football coaches a success. Football is evolving in India in a big way, and going forward SAI and AIFF will take up many such interesting projects together," Pradhan added.

Coaches from across the country have signed up for the course to be overseen by coaching instructors of AIFF besides men's national team head coach Igor Stimac and technical director Isac Doru. "This is for the first time that SAI in association with sporting federations in the country has created training modules for coaches in 16 disciplines and all the sessions are taking place simultaneously," Pradhan further said.

"We have been able to get the best experts in every field to hold the training sessions and the participation of coaches has been overwhelming in every discipline." AIFF general secretary Kushal Das said the online course will help coaches in refreshing their knowledge. "The two-week refresher coaching course is a brilliant initiative. AIFF understands the value of going digital, and as the entire country stays locked down at home we are glad to provide the coaches an opportunity to refresh their knowledge. I need to thank SAI for their support and cooperation," Das said. "I encourage all young coaches involved in grassroots and youth development to register and learn as they will be able to learn from the best coaching educators and instructors in the country, as well as interact with the AIFF Technical Director, and the Head Coach of the Senior National Team." PTI SSC AH AH

