49ers trade RB Breida to Dolphins for fifth-round pick

The San Francisco 49ers traded running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round draft pick on Saturday. Breida, 25, rushed for 623 yards and one touchdown and caught 19 passes for 120 yards and one score in 13 games for the NFC champion 49ers last season.

Undrafted out of Georgia Southern in 2017, the speedy Breida rushed for 1,902 yards and six TDs and added 67 receptions for 561 yards and four touchdowns in 43 games with San Francisco from 2017-19. The 49ers received the 153rd overall pick in return and selected West Virginia tackle Colton McKivitz.

Multiple outlets reported that the Dolphins tried to work out a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars last month for running back Leonard Fournette, but it never materialized. Breida split time in the 49ers' backfield with Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert. San Francisco also has Jerick McKinnon, who signed a four-year, $30 million contract in March 2018 but missed the last two seasons with injuries.

In Miami, Breida will compete with Jordan Howard, the former Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles running back who signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Dolphins in March. Breida signed his restricted free agent tender last week for $3.3 million.

--Field Level Media