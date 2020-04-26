Left Menu
Development News Edition

49ers trade RB Breida to Dolphins for fifth-round pick

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 00:40 IST
49ers trade RB Breida to Dolphins for fifth-round pick
Breida, 25, rushed for 623 yards and one touchdown and caught 19 passes for 120 yards and one score in 13 games for the NFC champion 49ers last season. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The San Francisco 49ers traded running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round draft pick on Saturday. Breida, 25, rushed for 623 yards and one touchdown and caught 19 passes for 120 yards and one score in 13 games for the NFC champion 49ers last season.

Undrafted out of Georgia Southern in 2017, the speedy Breida rushed for 1,902 yards and six TDs and added 67 receptions for 561 yards and four touchdowns in 43 games with San Francisco from 2017-19. The 49ers received the 153rd overall pick in return and selected West Virginia tackle Colton McKivitz.

Multiple outlets reported that the Dolphins tried to work out a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars last month for running back Leonard Fournette, but it never materialized. Breida split time in the 49ers' backfield with Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert. San Francisco also has Jerick McKinnon, who signed a four-year, $30 million contract in March 2018 but missed the last two seasons with injuries.

In Miami, Breida will compete with Jordan Howard, the former Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles running back who signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Dolphins in March. Breida signed his restricted free agent tender last week for $3.3 million.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Jamia VC greets students, teachers on Ramzan

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Saturday extended Ramzan greetings to students and teachers of the university and urged them to reach out to those in need. Ramzan has added significance this year because the entire huma...

49ers' Staley retires: 'I have given my all to the game'

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley announced his retirement on Saturday after 13 seasons with the team, saying my body is telling me it is time. Football is a physical sport and I have given my all to the game and pushed my lim...

Attackers lob explosive at Lebanon bank amid currency crisis

Unknown assailants lobbed an explosive device at a private bank branch in southern Lebanon on Saturday, damaging its facade and roof, the countrys state news agency reported. The assault on a branch of Fransabank in the southern city of Sid...

Raj HC court master tests positive for COVID-19, court closed down till May 3

The Rajasthan High Court was on Saturday declared closed till May 3 after one of its key officials, sitting close to judges during the judicial proceedings, was tested positive for COVID1-19. In a statement, the high court said it shall rem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020