Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colts trade CB Wilson to Jets for sixth-round pick

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 03:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 03:24 IST
Colts trade CB Wilson to Jets for sixth-round pick
Wilson was a second-round draft pick in 2017 (46th overall) but failed to make an impact in three seasons with the Colts. Image Credit: Flickr

The Indianapolis Colts dealt cornerback Quincy Wilson to the New York Jets on Saturday for a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Indianapolis used the pick (No. 211 overall) to tab Massachusetts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

Wilson was a second-round draft pick in 2017 (46th overall) but failed to make an impact in three seasons with the Colts. He had 61 tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery in 29 games (10 starts). The 23-year-old Wilson played in nine games in 2019 and had 11 tackles.

Rodgers had 11 interceptions in four seasons at UMass and returned three for touchdowns. He had four interceptions (including one for a score) in 2019. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Britain sends out mobile units to boost coronavirus testing

Eight mobile coronavirus testing units staffed by the army are starting to travel around Britain, with dozens more to follow, to help the government approach its target of 100,000 tests a day for the new coronavirus. Health Secretary Matt H...

Man booked for raping 8-year-old stepdaughter in Shimla

Police have registered a case against a man from Shimla for allegedly raping her eight-year-old stepdaughter.Police have registered a case against a man for raping his eight-year-old stepdaughter in Shimla, Superintendent of Police SP Omapa...

Maharashtra govt requests Rajasthan for safe passage to 1,800-2,000 students stranded in Kota

The Maharashtra government has requested the Rajasthan government for safe passage to 1,800-2,000 students from Maharashtra, who are stranded in Kota to their home state, according to the Mantralaya Control Room. More than 1,800 to 2,000 st...

NFL-New Pats draft pick Rohrwasser says he regrets tattoo

New England Patriots NFL Draft selection Justin Rohrwasser said on Saturday he plans to cover up a tattoo resembling a right-wing militia groups symbol. While fifth-round draft selections rarely attract widespread attention, images of the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020