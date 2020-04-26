Left Menu
Panthers use all seven draft picks on defensive players

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 04:05 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 04:05 IST
Panthers use all seven draft picks on defensive players

The Carolina Panthers became the first team in the NFL's common draft era to select an entire class of at least seven players from the defensive side of the ball. The Panthers' decision to do so comes on the heels of the retirement of star linebacker Luke Kuechly and the team's decision to move on from defensive lineman Mario Addison, Dontari Poe and Gerald McCoy in free agency.

Carolina selected Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown with the seventh overall pick of 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday. The Panthers followed that up with Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (No. 38) and Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn (No. 64) in the second round on Friday. Carolina didn't stray away from adding to its defense on Saturday. The Panthers selected Notre Dame cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (No. 113) in the fourth round and West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson Jr. (No. 152) in the fifth.

Baylor defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (sixth round, No. 184) and Florida International cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (seventh, No. 221) rounded out the Panthers' picks. The Cleveland Browns in 1985 used all seven of their selections on the offensive side of the ball.

