New Orleans Saints 2020 NFL Draft review

New Orleans Saints 1 (24). Cesar Ruiz, C

6-3, 307, Michigan 3 (74). Zack Baun, LB

6-2, 238, Wisconsin 3 (105). Adam Trautman, TE

6-6, 255, Dayton 7 (240). Tommy Stevens, QB

6-5, 235, Mississippi State Grade: C+

Nobody mortgages the future for the present like the Saints, who ran out of picks on Day 2 before trading back into the seventh round for Stevens. New Orleans certainly grabbed quality players. Ruiz could start Day 1 at guard, and Baun was a borderline first-rounder with versatility. Trautman nearly slid to Day 3 despite starring at the Senior Bowl. The problem is the Saints made only four picks and are already without third- and sixth-rounders in 2021. Best pick

He cost four picks to acquire, but Trautman was arguably a top-three tight end in the class, as one of the few available who is both a plus blocker and receiver. The Saints use multi-tight end sets often, and Trautman provides a perfect complement to speedster Jared Cook. Upside pick

Some expected Baun to go in Round 1, but he slipped after a diluted sample at the NFL Scouting Combine, and some question his position fit. While undersized, Baun is a great athlete and pass rusher. He should play both off the ball and on the edge for New Orleans. --By David DeChant, Field Level Media