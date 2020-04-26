Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Orleans Saints 2020 NFL Draft review

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 06:30 IST
New Orleans Saints 2020 NFL Draft review

New Orleans Saints 1 (24). Cesar Ruiz, C

6-3, 307, Michigan 3 (74). Zack Baun, LB

6-2, 238, Wisconsin 3 (105). Adam Trautman, TE

6-6, 255, Dayton 7 (240). Tommy Stevens, QB

6-5, 235, Mississippi State Grade: C+

Nobody mortgages the future for the present like the Saints, who ran out of picks on Day 2 before trading back into the seventh round for Stevens. New Orleans certainly grabbed quality players. Ruiz could start Day 1 at guard, and Baun was a borderline first-rounder with versatility. Trautman nearly slid to Day 3 despite starring at the Senior Bowl. The problem is the Saints made only four picks and are already without third- and sixth-rounders in 2021. Best pick

He cost four picks to acquire, but Trautman was arguably a top-three tight end in the class, as one of the few available who is both a plus blocker and receiver. The Saints use multi-tight end sets often, and Trautman provides a perfect complement to speedster Jared Cook. Upside pick

Some expected Baun to go in Round 1, but he slipped after a diluted sample at the NFL Scouting Combine, and some question his position fit. While undersized, Baun is a great athlete and pass rusher. He should play both off the ball and on the edge for New Orleans. --By David DeChant, Field Level Media

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Seattle Seahawks 2020 NFL Draft review

1 27. Jordyn Brooks, LB 6-0, 240, Texas Tech2 48. Darrell Taylor, DE 6-4, 267, Tennessee3 69. Damien Lewis 6-2, 327, LSU4 133. Colby Parkinson, TE 6-7, 252, Stanford4 144. DeeJay Dallas, RB 6-2, 230, Miami Fla.5 148. Alton Robinson, DE 6-3,...

NBA-Some practice facilities could be opened by Friday - report

Some NBA practice facilities could re-open as early as Friday, ESPN reports, but that does not mean any resumption of the suspended season is imminent. The NBA was the first major professional American sports league to halt its season due t...

'Out of 61,266 COVID-19 tests conducted in Andhra, 1.66 pc came out positive'

Special Chief Secretary Medical and Health KS Jawahar Reddy on Saturday said that 1.66 per cent samples have tested positive out of the 61,266 tests conducted for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing media here, Reddy said, The positive r...

Beaches eyed as United States takes steps toward reopening

Many Americans flocked to beaches on Saturday as one Florida county expanded access and California experienced a heat wave, even as new coronavirus cases hit a record high in the United States the day before and deaths topped 200,000 worldw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020