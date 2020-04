Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft review

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 (13). Tristan Wirfs, OT

6-5, 320, Iowa 2 (45). Antoine Winfield, Jr., S

5-9, 203, Minnesota 3 (76). Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB

5-10, 214, Vanderbilt 5 (161). Tyler Johnson, WR

6-1, 206, Minnesota 6 (194). Khalil Davis, DT

6-1, 308, Nebraska 7 (241). Chapelle Russell, LB

6-2, 236, Temple 7 (245). Raymond Calais, RB

5-8, 188, Louisiana-Lafayette Grade: B+

The overhauled Buccaneers added Rob Gronkowski for a fourth-round pick on Tuesday, then hit most of their remaining needs. They plugged holes at right tackle (Wirfs) and safety (Winfield) with great values. Johnson was a nice find, though Vaughn felt like a reach, and the Bucs still don't have a dynamic pass-catching back. They could have addressed the D-line earlier, with Ndamukong Suh at age 33 and on a one-year deal, though Davis helps. Best pick

Despite a bunch of additions this offseason, the Bucs still lacked a back-end playmaker. Enter Winfield, who plays much bigger than his size and has the instincts you'd expect from the son of a star cornerback. He was also a great value, as a fringe first-round prospect. Upside pick

While some wondered if Wirfs would be converted to guard, his jaw-dropping performance at the NFL Scouting Combine put any questions about his athleticism to bed. He was a great value at No. 13, and he could become a star with a bit more polish. --By David DeChant, Field Level Media