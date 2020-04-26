Left Menu
Buffalo Bills 2020 NFL Draft review

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 08:17 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 08:17 IST
Buffalo Bills 2 (54). A.J. Epenesa, DE

6-5, 275, Iowa 3 (86). Zack Moss, RB

5-9, 223, Utah 4 (128). Gabriel Davis, WR

6-2, 216, Central Florida 5 (167). Jake Fromm, QB

6-2, 219, Georgia 6 (188). Tyler Bass, K

5-11, 185, Georgia Southern 6 (207). Isaiah Hodgins, WR

6-4, 210, Oregon State 7 (239). Dane Jackson, CB

6-0, 187, Pittsburgh Grade: A-

The Bills' draft began earlier this month with the acquisition of Stefon Diggs, a perfect fit as Josh Allen's new No. 1 target. While that cost a first-rounder, Buffalo still got a Day 1 talent in Epenesa, then added the perfect complement to Devin Singletary with Moss. Davis and Hodgins were solid values in a deep receiver class, and Fromm was an excellent choice. A steal in Round 5, he provides a hedge against Allen's reckless style of play. Best pick

Just months ago, Epenesa looked like a possible top-10 pick. But after a poor workout at the NFL Scouting Combine, he slid well out of Round 1, and the Bills took advantage. Epenesa's production (21.5 sacks, 30.5 tackles for loss since 2018) in a major conference speaks for itself. Upside pick

Davis might have a hard time finding reps behind Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley, but he could be a downfield weapon for Allen. With good acceleration (1.55-second 10-yard split in the 40-yard dash) and size, he's dangerous when given a runway. --By David DeChant, Field Level Media

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

