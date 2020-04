Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 NFL Draft review

2 (49). Chase Claypool, WR 6-4, 238, Notre Dame

3 (102). Alex Highsmith, OLB 6-3, 248, Charlotte

4 (124). Anthony McFarland, Jr., RB 5-8, 208, Maryland

4 (135). Kevin Dotson, G 6-4, 321, Louisiana-Lafayette

6 (198). Antoine Brooks, Jr., S 5-11, 220, Maryland

7 (232). Carlos Davis, DT 6-2, 313, Nebraska

Grade: B- The Steelers were rather quiet, operating without a first-round pick after acquiring Minkah Fitzpatrick (a major boost to this grade), but they attacked several needs. Claypool and Highsmith were a tad rich, but the Steelers are experts on wideouts, and Highsmith provides nice depth behind franchise-tagged Bud Dupree. Dotson should help inside after Ramon Foster retired, though Pittsburgh failed to adequately replace nose tackle Javon Hargrave.

Best pick We could cheat and say Fitzpatrick, but McFarland was a very nice addition on Day 3. An explosive back with a compact build, he can contribute early as both a runner and receiver. He also provides insurance with James Conner entering a contract year.

Upside pick The Steelers have been the league's best at developing wide receivers, and they nabbed a monster talent with their first pick. Claypool's workout at the NFL Scouting Combine drew comparisons to Calvin Johnson, a great indication of his sky-high ceiling.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media