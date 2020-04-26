Sports News Roundup: Tampa mayor offers apology to Brady; 2020 NFL Draft: Best available entering Day 3 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Smooth sailing in virtual draft as LSU talent steals the show

The final rounds of the NFL Draft capped a smooth and generally glitch-free affair on Saturday, as the league pivoted to a virtual format for the first time ever due to the coronavirus, with coaches and prospects staying out of the spotlight and behind closed doors. Widely heralded quarterback and first pick Joe Burrow led a charge of 14 selections out of Louisiana State University, tying Ohio State's 2004 record for the most players in a single draft class, as teams scrambled for a piece of the college championship-winning squad.

Vikings select record 15 players in the seven-round draft

The Minnesota Vikings set an NFL record on Saturday by selecting 15 players over the course of a seven-round draft. The Vikings capped their busy three-day stretch with a four-player seventh round to set the record for one draft class. The previous record of a 14-player draft class was shared by the Miami Dolphins (1997) and Cleveland Browns (2016).

Expelled from college, 152nd draft choice out for redemption

A player from the defunct XFL who was expelled from university for cheating in an online exam will now have an opportunity to forge out a career in the National Football League (NFL). Kenny Robinson was taken by the Carolina Panthers with the 152nd pick in the draft that wrapped up on Saturday, and while he has no guarantee of ever playing an NFL game, being drafted is a huge step forward.

Tampa mayor offers apology to Brady after 'G.O.A.T.' sighting in the closed park

NFL quarterback Tom Brady's relationship with the new hometown Tampa is back on track after the city's mayor offered a cheerful apology to the six-time Super Bowl win over an incident that saw him ejected from a local park that was closed under coronavirus precautions. Brady, who signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a successful two-decade tenure with the New England Patriots, was spotted working out in the park by a recreation worker and was asked to leave, Mayor Jane Castor confirmed this week.

2020 NFL Draft: Best available entering Day 3

Four quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but 74 picks went by on Friday night with only Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts (No. 53 overall to Philadelphia) joining the group. The top 10 prospects available entering Day 3 of the NFL draft, per Field Level Media's pre-draft ratings.

Eagles acquire wide receiver Goodwin from 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers traded wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to the Philadelphia Eagles during Saturday's NFL draft. The teams also swapped sixth-round picks, with the 49ers taking Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner with the 190th overall selection. The Eagles elected to add Auburn offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho with the 210th overall pick.

Tricky' for Barty to maintain training intensity in shutdown

Ash Barty is finding it tricky to maintain high intensity in training during the shutdown but the women's world number one is hoping she will be back to her usual self with the flick of a switch when tennis resumes after the COVID-19 pandemic. Like other sports around the world, professional tennis screeched to a halt in early March as the virus spread quickly around the world. It will not restart until at least mid-July.

New Pats draft pick Rohrwasser says he regrets tattoo

New England Patriots' NFL Draft selection Justin Rohrwasser said on Saturday he plans to cover up a tattoo resembling a right-wing militia group's symbol. While fifth-round draft selections rarely attract widespread attention, images of the tattoo on the kicker's forearm were met with criticism from NFL fans, and the Marshall University prospect said he regretted it.

NBA: Some practice facilities could be opened by Friday - report

Some NBA practice facilities could re-open as early as Friday, ESPN reports, but that does not mean any resumption of the suspended season is imminent. The NBA was the first major professional American sports league to halt its season due to the coronavirus, doing so abruptly on March 11 after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive.

Motorcycling: Rossi expects to decide future before the season starts

Italian MotoGP great Valentino Rossi says he wants to continue racing next year, when he will be 42, but will likely have to commit before he can see how competitive he is this season. A string of MotoGP races has been postponed until the end of June at the earliest due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with more likely to follow due to bans on large gatherings and sporting events.