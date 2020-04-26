Kansas City Chiefs 2020 NFL Draft review

1 (32). Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB 5-7, 207, LSU

2 (63). Willie Gay, Jr., LB 6-1, 243, Mississippi State

3 (96). Lucas Niang, OT 6-6, 315, TCU

4 (138). L'Jarius Sneed, CB/S 6-4, 254, Louisiana Tech

5 (177). Michael Danna, DE 6-2, 261, Michigan

7 (237). Thakarius Keyes, CB 6-1, 202, Tulane

Grade: D+ Having a new Lombardi Trophy is great. Picking last in every round is hard. Edwards-Helaire fits perfectly, but would he have been available via trade-down? While very talented, Gay (character) and Niang (injury) carry red flags. Kansas City waited to address cornerback, then surprisingly took Sneed over Louisiana Tech teammate Amik Robertson (who rival Las Vegas nabbed). Interior O-line remains a concern. Even with a nice talent haul, there are several question marks.

Best pick Taking a running back in Round 1 isn't the best value proposition, but Edwards-Helaire was the best pass-catching back in the draft. He also fits Andy Reid's scheme perfectly, with the Chiefs drawing comparisons to Reid's former star with the Eagles, Brian Westbrook.

Upside pick Gay started just six of 31 career games in college (none in 2019), but he's a fantastic athlete, with great speed (4.46-second 40-yard dash) and explosion (39 1/2-inch vertical, 136-inch broad jump). He carries some off-field concerns, but he has the tools to be a star.