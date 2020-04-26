Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kansas City Chiefs 2020 NFL Draft review

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 10:50 IST
Kansas City Chiefs 2020 NFL Draft review
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

1 (32). Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB 5-7, 207, LSU

2 (63). Willie Gay, Jr., LB 6-1, 243, Mississippi State

3 (96). Lucas Niang, OT 6-6, 315, TCU

4 (138). L'Jarius Sneed, CB/S 6-4, 254, Louisiana Tech

5 (177). Michael Danna, DE 6-2, 261, Michigan

7 (237). Thakarius Keyes, CB 6-1, 202, Tulane

Grade: D+ Having a new Lombardi Trophy is great. Picking last in every round is hard. Edwards-Helaire fits perfectly, but would he have been available via trade-down? While very talented, Gay (character) and Niang (injury) carry red flags. Kansas City waited to address cornerback, then surprisingly took Sneed over Louisiana Tech teammate Amik Robertson (who rival Las Vegas nabbed). Interior O-line remains a concern. Even with a nice talent haul, there are several question marks.

Best pick Taking a running back in Round 1 isn't the best value proposition, but Edwards-Helaire was the best pass-catching back in the draft. He also fits Andy Reid's scheme perfectly, with the Chiefs drawing comparisons to Reid's former star with the Eagles, Brian Westbrook.

Upside pick Gay started just six of 31 career games in college (none in 2019), but he's a fantastic athlete, with great speed (4.46-second 40-yard dash) and explosion (39 1/2-inch vertical, 136-inch broad jump). He carries some off-field concerns, but he has the tools to be a star.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Arsenal players set to resume training under strict measures

The English Premier League club Arsenals players will return to training at its London Colney training ground on Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the players will have to adhere to the social distancing norms.Players will be p...

Archer's World Cup medal misplaced, search on as house turns 'upside down'

England pacer Jofra Archer has gone mad searching for his World Cup winners medal that got misplaced while he moved into a new house which has been turned upside down during the coronavirus-forced lockdown. I had it medal hanging off a port...

Tajikistan suspends soccer season over coronavirus

Tajikistan, one of just handful nations that had pressed ahead with a soccer season despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, said on Sunday it was suspending games until May 10 after the government decided to take fresh precautionary measure...

Singapore reports 931 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 13,624

Singapore registered 931 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Sunday, taking the city-states total number of COVID-19 cases to 13,624. The vast majority of the new cases are migrant workers living in dormitories, the heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020